LITTLETON — On Friday, April 7, The Loading Dock will feature the high energy percussion and vocals of Linda Warnaar’s Chickweed and SheBand. Warnaar’s specialties are Cuban and Haitian rhythm, dance and song. She performs locally and teaches workshops as well as is part-time faculty at Northern Vermont University in Lyndonville. 

Opening the show will be a Northeast Kingdom favorite, Chickweed. They will be playing originals from Warnaar's extensive repertoire of spicey folk, Latin, blues and reggae. Their smooth harmonies and tight rhythms show their long history of playing together. You'll hear Fran Forim on the upright bass, Abby Johnson on percussion and Warnaar on guitar.

