LITTLETON — On Friday, April 7, The Loading Dock will feature the high energy percussion and vocals of Linda Warnaar’s Chickweed and SheBand. Warnaar’s specialties are Cuban and Haitian rhythm, dance and song. She performs locally and teaches workshops as well as is part-time faculty at Northern Vermont University in Lyndonville.
Opening the show will be a Northeast Kingdom favorite, Chickweed. They will be playing originals from Warnaar's extensive repertoire of spicey folk, Latin, blues and reggae. Their smooth harmonies and tight rhythms show their long history of playing together. You'll hear Fran Forim on the upright bass, Abby Johnson on percussion and Warnaar on guitar.
SheBang is an all female fusion percussion and vocal ensemble featuring Warnaar, Anne Campbell, Abby Maier Johnson, Alia Thabit, Andrea Chitouras. This new venture provides more original compositions drawing from Warnaar’s studies in Cuban and Haitian rhythm and song.
Advanced tickets are $10 on sale at Eventbrite and can be purchased at The Loading Dock or online at their website. The day of the show tickets are $15 and $5 for students. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
For more information, contact The Loading Dock at (603) 259-6054 or visit their website at theloadingdocknh.com.
