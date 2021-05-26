PINKHAM NOTCH — The Northeast Delta Dental Mt. Washington Road Race organizers are hoping that 2021 race proceeds and fundraising will allow for a larger than normal contribution to Coos County Family Health Services, the primary beneficiary of non-profit donations given by sponsors and the Mt. Washington Auto Road.
The goal is to raise at least $25,000 in 2021. As a result of the 2020 Mt. Washington Road Race being canceled, the Coos County Family Health Services donation was smaller than usual.
Thanks to the sponsorship support of Northeast Delta Dental, a donation was still able to be made in 2020 to Coos County Family Dental which provides dental care to the surrounding area.
With only 200 open registration slots available for the 2021 race due to holdovers from 2020, new registrants were asked to pay the usual registration fee and fund raise an additional $100 as a direct donation to CCFHS.
Coos County Family Health Services is a non-profit, community based organization with a mission to bring quality health, dental, and social services to the rural area surrounding the Mount Washington area regardless of income or insurance status. Coos County Family Health Services fills a vital need for quality health care services in an area that would otherwise be underserved and require residents to travel great distances to receive care.
More can be learned about CCFHS by visiting: coosfamilyhealth.org.
Sponsored by Northeast Delta Dental, the race ascends the Mt. Washington Auto Road from Pinkham Notch, N.H., to the 6,288-foot summit of Mt. Washington. Making this race especially enticing to runners from around the world is the unrelenting grade, Mt. Washington’s famously high winds, precipitation, and unpredictable temperatures.
Prizes include $1,000 apiece for the first male and female finishers, smaller cash prizes for the next five men and women and the top three male and female masters (over 40), prizes for the first male and female finishers from New Hampshire, and a $5,000 bonus for setting a new course record.
