LITTLETON — The black bear didn’t know it, but it was an ambassador along a new stretch of the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail as it ambled down Railroad Street before darting into the woods.
Then, as we proceeded cautiously along the new 4.4 miles of rail trail in Littleton opened in May to steer cyclists off some of Route 116 thus avoiding two hills but not the biggest, the bear nonchalantly crossed the trail, gave us a disinterested look, and continued his stroll into the greenery.
Nature dispatched other enjoys during our three-day 83-mile trek from Woodsville to Bethel, Maine. Deer, herons and rabbits all showed their support too.
Though the landscape provided some wonderful sights of regal rivers and monumental mountains, there were also pitfalls like washboarded, and hand-numbing rail trail. So dry, my wife Jan, myself and our gear were covered with trail dust left behind by the courteous ATVs slowing down on the shared sections of the Ammonoosuc Rail Trail between Woodsville and Lisbon.
That’s why there’s adventure in the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail.
This was to be our fourth west to east end-to-end crossing of the trail across multi-surfaced unpaved rail trails, and paved and dirt roads, but the first time we included the weekend.
During our previous journeys, we never encountered ATVs midweek on the ART. This day was different. Outdoor lovers were braving the sweltering heat to bike, drive, walk and swim along the trail by the Ammonoosuc River. We expected ATVs. They expected us. We would pull over on the gravel and ballast, wave, cover our faces and move on after the dust settled.
Our Sunday to Tuesday ride this month began in the oppressive humidity at noon with those first 10 miles making the XNHAT feel more like the Cross New Hampshire Advil Trail. So jarring, my wife commented she thought her holstered girls might hit her in the face.
In Littleton, we easily picked up the new section after crossing Industrial Park Road. Rough at the onset and end with gravel and such, there’s some nice riding in between. Showing promise, the route serves up rocky river views, trestles, a dam, and riding across a school soccer field.
It also allows access to Littleton via Cottage Street by the trailside The Little Grille at the Depot, Littleton Bike and Fitness and Littleton Freehouse. Orange wooden sawhorses keep ATVs out until permanent gates are installed. Additionally, a former manufacturing plant is being converted to apartments — Rail Trail Village — which could offer trail parking and other businesses.
Plans call for unveiling another 2.3 miles of rail trail next spring. Talks are underway to extend rail trail branch into St. Johnsbury, Vt., and the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
Dog walkers and river swimmers were using the trail that day before it ended by dirt Oxbow Drive which leads up to Route 116 and that huge hill to Whitefield.
The town’s gazebo was a welcome sight after 34 miles. We stayed in Main Street’s laidback Art Gallery Hostel, just steps from conveniences, including the Whitefield Market and Deli. Anyone wanting to talk bikes with the cat-loving artist owner won’t be disappointed. His collection of sleek road bikes and wall of racing medals are in the lobby, and his oft cycling-related artwork adorns the hostel.
From Whitefield, the XNHAT showcases its’ finest alpine miles in the Pondicherry Wildlife Refuge along the Presidential Rail Trail by Cherry Pond. The beautiful trail narrowed some with high weeds, making it like a narrowing tunnel akin to Tour de France riders contending with enthusiastic roadside fans.
With thunderstorms forecast for early afternoon, and feeling beat up by Sunday’s early miles, we called an audible and strayed from the recently graded Valley Road to the PRT and then back to Valley Road pavement and Route 2 where a motorist flagged us down to tell us about the rail trail.
We assured him we knew what we were doing and popped back onto the PRT by the Appalachia parking lot and descended into Gorham for a motel room instead of trying to beat the downpour to Bethel. The rain soon fell, lasting into Tuesday morning.
With relative cool and a tailwind, we opted for an early ride on Route 2 instead of dirt Hogan Road, and enjoyed the rolling 19-mile shaded North Road spin. Many small branches were down on the road from the overnight rain.
