BERLIN — Berlin Public Library will host storyteller Anne Jennison via Zoom at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 21.
Anne Jennison is a New Hampshire-based Native American storyteller, historian, educator and craftsperson with both European and Abenaki heritage.
Jennison's Native American storytelling performances draw from Abenaki and Northeast Woodlands traditions, and begin with a greeting or friendship song, accompanied by rattle or drum.
Listeners will be taken on journey through a traditional Native American stories that could explain "How Turtle Flew South for Winter," "How Maple Syrup Came to Be," "The First Strawberries," "The Great Battle Between Chipmunk and Bear," or "How Hummingbird Put the Stars in the Sky" and more.
Participants can expect an interactive storytelling experience filled with humor, drama and wonder.
With master’s degrees in both storytelling and history, Jennison brings a wealth of knowledge — polished by more than 30 years of experience as a performing storyteller — to her retelling of timeless Native American lesson stories, especially the stories of the Northeast.
Prior to retiring from teaching, Jennison taught American history, world history, cultural Anthropology, storytelling, and Native American studies courses for 20 years.
To preregister for the Zoom event, send an email to dtorres@berlinnh.gov. Learn more about Anne Jennison at annejennison.com and creativeground.org/profile/anne-jennison.
