PINKHAM NOTCH — The Mt. Washington Auto Road is gearing up for the winter season, and the 160-year-old company is looking for SnowCoach drivers to transport guests 4 1/2 miles up to the “home of the world’s worst weather.” And, oh what a ride this is!
That’s how Crispin Battles, director of marketing, and Kevin Devine, director of operations, enthusiastically describe the adventure. “I did four tours this summer, and every one was different,” Battles said. “You see every variable condition. It can begin as a bluebird day, and then you step out of the coach into what feels like a hurricane at 4,200 feet.” He adds: “Most of the time, bad weather is just bad weather.” But not on Mount Washington. Here, it is an attraction.
“Jokingly, we apologize if the weather is too perfect. People come to see the world’s worst weather,” he said.
Devine was a tour driver in the summer and then stepped in to the operations manager role this past April. “Above treeline, well, it looks like the moon,” Devine added. “It is fun to watch people, their expressions and surprises at what they see 4,200 feet up.”
What drives up the Auto Road “is a standard, 4-wheel drive, 12-passenger Chevy van with American truck tracks,” Battles explained. For the summer, the coaches ride with large tires in two-wheel drive, and for winter, a lift kit is added, shifting into four-wheel drive and adding snow tracks. “We pull the tires off and put on the tracks,” Devine said.
Safety and a seamless guest experience are paramount to the running of the stages and SnowCoaches, owned by the family-owned Auto Road. The company also operates Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center and The Glen House hotel, all a stone’s throw away.
“Safety has always been our main concern,” Battles said. “In the winter, we send someone up the road first to check the conditions, to see if there are icy spots, so the drivers don’t come across any surprises.”
Pandemic precautions also are in place.
“We were the first attraction to open,” Battles said. Guests and drivers wore masks, and the 12 passenger van became a six-passenger one.
There is a story to be told on the way up the mountain, and Battles and Devine say they are looking for storytellers to drive the coaches. But not to worry, Battles has already written the narrative.
“I wrote the audio tape, which we give to customers and used part of it when I was a tour driver,” he said. “I learned a lot riding with other drivers, like how to pace yourself while speaking. You want to let customers enjoy the view. It is not all about the driver talking. This is an exciting place to be.”
SnowCoach driver positions are seasonal but may lead to other employment.
Devine added thoughts about coming to work: “Joy, that’s the word I would use. I get excited about coming to work. There is a ton of history, entertainment. Quite frankly it is magic.”
For employment information, go to mt-washington.com/hireme.
