Gorham designated as official Appalachian Trail Community

GORHAM — Join the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, the town of Gorham, and the Appalachian Mountain Club to celebrate the official designation of Gorham as the 48th Appalachian Trail Community on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. The ceremony will be held virtually and is free and open for all to attend.
“It is an honor to be engaged in the partnership of managing the Appalachian Trail and this celebration of designating Gorham as an Appalachian Trail Community,” said Derek Ibarguen, forest supervisor for the White Mountain National Forest. “Gorham truly is an outdoor recreation destination and we’re pleased the Androscoggin Ranger District is part of the community.”
As part of the celebration, the town of Gorham will hold a raffle for all attendees for a chance to win a Hydro Flask backpack and a $50 gift certificate to the White Mountain Cafe & Bookstore.
The ATC’s A.T. Community program proudly recognizes communities along the 2,193 miles of the Appalachian Trail.
The program encourages residents and visitors to learn more about the outdoor recreation and volunteer opportunities available in the surrounding area, including on the A.T. and throughout the White Mountain National Forest.
“The Appalachian Trail Conservancy is thrilled to celebrate Gorham as a community partner that promotes and protects the Appalachian Trail,” said Julie Judkins, Director of Education and Outreach for the ATC. “Gorham has been a long-time partner supporting place-based service learning in schools, growing outdoor recreation and conservation planning, and encouraging healthy lifestyles for its community members.”
Those interested in participating in the ceremony can register to attend by visiting appalachiantrail.org/gorham-designation.
Event Program:
• 6 p.m. — Music from Paul Cormier & Fleur de Lis and Proclamation Signing
• 6:10 p.m. — Remarks from honored guests: Gorham Town Manager Denise Vallee, emcee; Gorham Board of Selectmen Chair Mike Waddell; ATC Regional DirectorHawk Metheny; Chuck Henderson, Representative for Senator Shaheen; Jeff Schall of the Gorham Planning Board; David Govatski, author and former USFS staff member; White Mountain National Forest Supervisor Derek J.S. Ibarguen of the U.S. Forest Service; and Appalachian National Scenic Trail Superintendent Wendy Janssen of the National Park Service.
The remarks will be followed by keynote speaker author Jeff Ryan, speaking on "Community Connections of People and Place."
The A.T. Community program was created by the ATC to recognize communities that promote and care for the Trail. Working with a growing network of Trailside community partners, the program supports communities that play a role in advocating the A.T. as a significant local and national asset and as an international icon.
The program assists communities by generating awareness and stimulating outdoor recreation while preserving and protecting the A.T. For more information about the A.T. Community program, go to appalachiantrail.org/explore/communities.
