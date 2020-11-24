CONCORD — Senate President Donna Soucy and House Speaker Steve Shurtleff announced that the General Court of New Hampshire has created a special video tour experience to allow students around New Hampshire to virtually tour the State House.
The video highlights the State House grounds, the historic Hall of Flags, the Executive Council Chamber and Legislative Chambers.
The New Hampshire Legislature has a long-held tradition of welcoming students to the State House to see the historic chambers and learn what happens in this more than 200-year-old building.
The General Court of New Hampshire looks forward to providing Granite State students this special look at their State House while adhering to public health guidance.
The link to this tour as well as links to information on the General Court can all be found on the General Court’s visitors’ center webpage: gencourt.state.nh.us/nh_visitorcenter/default.htm.
The State House Visitor Center is also available to meet with groups virtually.
