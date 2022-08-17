BERLIN— The paintings of Helen Bosen, mother of Berlin resident, Theodore Bosen, were recently unveiled in the cafe atAndroscoggin Valley Hospitalas part of the hospital’s Auxiliary Rotating Art Program. Every four weeks, this program features an artist and his/her work for display in the hospital cafeteria.
After studying with numerous teaching artists in her native eastern Massachusetts, Helen began painting still life and natural landscapes in middle age. Occasionally, she entered her work into juried art shows where it received awards and high praise. On a few occasions, Bosen gave a one-woman show in her community library at the request of the Brockton Art Guild.
Bosen disliked parting with her paintings, feeling as if she were relinquishing a part of herself. She never sold any of her artwork but gave her paintings to members of her large, extended family who agreed to loan her works of art to this show as part of the Auxiliary Rotating Art Program.
All are welcome to stop by and view the art exhibit during cafeteria hours,Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Helen Bosen’s art will be on display through mid-September.Local and aspiring artists who are interested in having their works featured in the program are invited to contact Linda Morris, volunteer coordinator and AVH Auxiliary president, at (603) 326-5676.
