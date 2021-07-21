WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. — The White River Junction U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Healthcare System recently announced the return of the Blessing of the Bikes event, which will be held on July 25 this year.
In celebration of summer and the warmer weather the White River Junction VA is excited to have the Annual Blessing of the Bikes event return.
The event will start at 11 a.m. in the front parking lot of the White River Junction VA campus on Veterans Drive, where Chaplain Lorna Graham will bless all the motorcycles and their riders.
This event is to bring the riders as well as their families and friends together while also raising awareness for automobile drivers during the warmer seasons which promotes motorcycle safety.
Everyone is welcome to attend this event as a motorcyclist or as a spectator.
For information concerning this and any other VA announcement, contact Katherine Tang at the White River Junction VA Healthcare System Public Affairs Office, at (802) 295-9363 Ext. 5880, email at vhawrjpao@va.gov or go to the White River Junction VA Medical Center’s Facebook page.
