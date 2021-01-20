The Arts Alliance of Northern New Hampshire is no longer in operation.
The alliance put out a press release last week announcing the non-profit's dissolution at the end of this year.
The release noted: "We are paying it forward, though: The organization’s mission will live on through new and ongoing grant funding for the North Country. Starting in 2021, new and sustainable grant funding opportunities will invigorate New Hampshire’s North Country as the Arts Alliance of Northern New Hampshire dissolves and transfers its assets to the North Country Youth Arts and Culture Fund with the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation."
Rather than eliminating programming and initiatives due to challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Executive Director Dr. Kate Griffin and the board of directors said they considered ways to make a sustainable and impactful transition.
With unanimous support, they said in the release, the mission of the arts alliance will live on through annual grant funding opportunities supporting arts and culture-based programming for young people (broadly defined) in Coos, Grafton and Carroll counties south to Haverhill, Plymouth, and Conway.
Grant-making out of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation's new North Country Youth Arts and Culture Fund will begin in 2021. Local schools, performing arts presenters and arts and cultural organizations are encouraged to apply to support programming geared towards children, teens and/or young adults.
The Arts Alliance of Northern New Hampshire was founded in 1987 and began by marketing and promoting North Country artists and arts organizations.
The alliance was an early live music presenter in the region, running a mobile performing arts center for two decades, and helped found and lead statewide networks devoted to arts education, creative communities and arts in health.
In 2019, responding to changing community needs, the mission was tailored to support, promote and advance arts and culture in Northern New Hampshire by leading a wide range of programs and initiatives with a strategic priority around creative community building.
From Pittsburgh to Plymouth, the arts alliance worked with people, organizations, community groups, schools and towns to leverage the power of the arts and culture to create thriving communities.
Key project areas included S.T.E.A.M. education, art and the environment and public lands, healthy aging and community art experiences.
The arts alliance served on the steering committee for the New Hampshire Creative Communities network to strengthen partnerships across the state and the New Hampshire Arts Learning Network.
The White Mountain National Forest and the arts alliance collaborated on an artist in residence program since 2011, along with Friends of Mead base in Sandwich. The residency program seeks to use the arts and creative expression to explore the many ways in which people relate to forests. The 2020 artist in residence, Ellen Oliver, dancer and filmmaker was in residence on the White Mountain Nation Forest for a month and will produce the White Mountain Film Festival in early spring of 2021 throughout the central and northern regions of the state.
For more information about applying for grants with the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and to discuss support for your arts/culture programing for North Country young people, contact Ben Amsden, senior program officer, Lakes and North Country Regions at: ba@nhcf.org or (603)225-6641 ext. 225.
"It has been a privilege and a pleasure to help bring arts and culture to Northern New Hampshire for more than 30 years and we look forward to seeing you at performances, shows, and workshops around the North Country in the years ahead," Griffin said. "Arts make this a special place to live!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.