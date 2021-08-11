Amadeus Opens at Weathervane Theatre this Friday

WHITEFIELD — The Weathervane Theatre’s production of Peter Shaffer’s Tony and Oscar-winning “Amadeus” opens Friday and will run in alternating repertory through Sept. 1.
In “Amadeus” the composer Antonio Salieri (Robert H. Fowler) must come to terms with the greater genius of the bratty but God-gifted younger composer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Jorge Donoso) — but not before setting out to destroy him. Equal parts costume drama, restoration comedy and murder mystery — this modern classic is a wild ride through the trials and tribulations of genius, jealousy and revenge.
A critical smash (winner of five Tony Awards and eight Academy Awards (including Best Picture), “Amadeus” makes a return to the Weathervane stage after a 34-year absence.
“There are few titles with the awareness and ability to evoke audience enthusiasm as Peter Shaffer’s ‘Amadeus,’” said Weathervane Producing Artistic Director and “Amadeus” director Ethan Paulini. “The epic scale and sweeping grandeur of a show like “Amadeus” definitely presents challenges to an alternating rep, but with continued requests from our patrons and the enthusiasm of our artists, season 56 felt like the time to reintroduce our audiences to Mozart, Salieri and all the other inhabitants of 18th and 19th century Europe.”
Headlining Weathervane’s “Amadeus” is Weathervane alums Jorge Donoso (Mozart), Robert H. Fowler (Salieri) and Marisa Kirby (Constanze).
“The confidence to program a title like this is borne out of this special casting,” said Paulini. “The relationship Jorge, Marisa and Robert have forged with our audiences and each other means we are all in for storytelling at its most thrilling.”
Performed to in-person audiences only, audiences are currently capped at 48 percent and socially distanced throughout the theater. The theater has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are required for unvaccinated patrons and complimentary masks are available on premises.
Weathervane’s 56th summer season runs June 26-Sept. 4 with 7:30 p.m. performances Monday-Saturday and additional 2 p.m. performances on Thursdays and Saturdays. Additional summer productions include “Hello, Dolly!,” “Disaster!,” ‘Kinky Boots,” “Amadeus,” and “The Addams Family.” Single tickets, dinner-and-a-show packages and ticket subscriptions are now available at weathervanenh.org. Tickets start at $29.
The Weathervane Box Office is open by phone (603-837-9322), email (boxoffice@weahervanenh.org) and in person Monday-Saturday. Hours Monday-Wednesday and Friday are 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Hours Thursday and Saturday are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 on Weathervane’s website.
