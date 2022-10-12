BERLIN — If all goes according to plan, hundreds of pumpkins will line the bridge spanning the Androscoggin River on Main Street during Saturday’s RiverFire festival. On Oct. 8, the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce gave away nearly 600 pumpkins at Service Credit Union Heritage Park with a request from Paula Kinney, the chamber’s executive coordinator: “We want people to pick these up, take them home and carve the pumpkins for RiverFire next Saturday.”

Kids and adults heard Kinney’s plea, a plea that began earlier this month when Kinney said the cost and time associated with giving away the free pumpkins if the pumpkins aren’t brought back for placement on the bridge is getting too much to bear.

