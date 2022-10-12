Passing out pumpkins at the pumpkin giveaway at Service Credit Union Heritage Park in Berlin on Oct. 8 are (from left) Paula Kinney, Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce executive coordinator; Carissa Dupont, a member of the chamber's volunteer board of directors; and Ally Lefebvre. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Laurie Wallace of Berlin holds the pumpkin she chose at Service Credit Union Heritage Park on Main Street on Saturday. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Standing with the pumpkins they chose are (from left): Airabella Marion, Michelle Belanger and Adrian Vaccaro at Service Credit Union Heritage Park in Berlin on Oct. 8. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Passing out pumpkins at the pumpkin giveaway at Service Credit Union Heritage Park in Berlin on Oct. 8 are (from left) Paula Kinney, Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce executive coordinator; Carissa Dupont, a member of the chamber's volunteer board of directors; and Ally Lefebvre. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
More than 500 carved pumpkins were displayed on the walking bridge at RiverFire in 2019. Some were elaborate designs. (ALLISON MAUDE LAVERTU PHOTO)
Hundreds of carved and lit pumpkins line the Walking Bridge in Berlin during a previous RiverFire. Berlin's annual fall family festival is scheduled for Oct. 15. (COURTESY PHOTO)
BERLIN — If all goes according to plan, hundreds of pumpkins will line the bridge spanning the Androscoggin River on Main Street during Saturday’s RiverFire festival. On Oct. 8, the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce gave away nearly 600 pumpkins at Service Credit Union Heritage Park with a request from Paula Kinney, the chamber’s executive coordinator: “We want people to pick these up, take them home and carve the pumpkins for RiverFire next Saturday.”
Kids and adults heard Kinney’s plea, a plea that began earlier this month when Kinney said the cost and time associated with giving away the free pumpkins if the pumpkins aren’t brought back for placement on the bridge is getting too much to bear.
Chamber volunteers along with Kinney want to get that message out. They are trying to make it easier for participation by the Greater Berlin community. The pumpkins can be carved in a design that strikes the fancy of the person doing so.
“You don’t have to put candles in the carved pumpkins. Starting around 3 p.m., the Berlin High School Honor society will start putting tea candles and placing the pumpkins on the bridge,” Carissa Dupont, one of the chamber’s volunteer board of directors, told last weekend’s gathering.
The chamber is urging participants to bring their pumpkins to the Bridge Street walking bridge before the road closes at 3 p.m. on Oct. 15.
“You can leave the pumpkins on the walking path and the Honor society will place them for you if you wish,” said Dupont. “If you want to keep your pumpkin after the display, just come and get it around 9 p.m."
The chamber is hoping for a large display this year.
“A few years ago, we filled the bridge railings the whole length. “We’re hoping to do that again this year,” Dupont said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.