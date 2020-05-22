CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu announced the June 1 reopening of Hampton Beach and the other ocean beaches on Friday for exercise-only, no sunbathing.
Softball and baseball practice and yard sales can restart immediately. And next week, Sununu said yoga and Zumba classes can begin at the gym, along with many personal care businesses like tattoo, massage, nails and tanning, with restrictions.
Sununu expanded his “Stay-at-Home 2.0” flex open to those activities and industries and made clarifications to others, including daycare guidance in his press briefing on Friday.
Massachusetts, which has 10 times the number of COVID-19 cases, will see its beaches open on Monday, Memorial Day, but Sununu’s plan is to wait and see how that goes for a week before allowing beaches in Rye, North Hampton and Hampton Beach to reopen for transitory activities such as walking, running, swimming and surfing.
Asked about lounging on the beach on a blanket, Sununu said, “We are not there yet.”
“This is not a time to just go drop your blanket,” Sununu said. The point is that by keeping people moving in the outdoors there is less of a chance of the respiratory virus to spread.
“It’s really about active recreation,” Sununu said. “Hopefully…if the data gets better,” it can allow for beach sunbathing later in the summer, he added.
State parking lots will be limited to 50 percent capacity. There will be no prohibition on private lots and he said he would leave up to local officials on whether to open municipal lots.
He said there will be efforts to enhance social distancing around Hampton Beach by closing down Ocean Boulevard to make it into “a giant sidewalk.”
That will occur from June 1 to Labor Day to allow for a better pedestrian experience, he said.
One-way traffic would be allowed to the north from A to O Streets and Ashworth Avenue will become a two-way road. Sununu said there will be open air seating only, and retail will have to adhere to existing retail guidelines in terms of capacity, hygiene and sanitization.
Sununu also said he signed an emergency order to allow state boater education courses to be taken online, and sometime next week that will become available.
He also noted this is usually the kick-off weekend for yard sales.
“We know residents are safer at home,” he said but so long as people practice social distancing and use good hygiene, sales can go on as of this weekend.
Asked if he would mandate indoor use of cloth masks, as a way to reduce the community spread of the virus, Sununu said he is not going to mandate that.
“We are on the positive side with our numbers coming down,” Sununu said.
While some businesses may require employees to wear masks, Sununu said he would not mandate masks in public spaces.
Earlier Friday, the Governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force recommended that hotels, motels, cabins and short-term rentals could open to New Hampshire residents and others who sign a document attesting to their good health practices during the pandemic.
The lodging industry is desperate to open up as their busy summer season begins without them.
The recommendation has to go to public health officials, and Sununu before he will make a decision.
The governor has said previously that whether to reopen lodging is a “tough one” as he does not want to attract people who may have the virus into the state, particularly its rural regions, which have been largely spared the worst of COVID-19 compared to neighboring Massachusetts.
