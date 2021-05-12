Coming off back-to-back losses, the Berlin baseball coaching staff remains optimistic about the remainder of the schedule.
“We dropped a couple of games this week that maybe we should have won,” said Dan Mackin. “When you give up just one hit in six innings, you expect to win any ballgame and that was the case Thursday in Littleton. However, when the one hit you give up is a grand slam, and you only get two hits offensively, it is pretty easy to see how that game can be lost.
He added: “On Friday, we really liked the way our ball team came back after being down by three runs late in the game. Unfortunately, Laconia was not just going to give us the victory and scrapped their way into a bases-loaded situation in the final inning, which led to their walk-off win. These are the types of games you obviously want to win, but hey, that’s baseball. We learn from our mistakes and take positives out of every game as we prepare for the tournament. The good news is that we have been competitive in every game we have played this year, and the good clearly outweighs the bad.”
The Mountaineers are scheduled to host the Kennett Eagles on Thursday at 4 p.m., before hosting the Gorham Huskies on May 19 at Memorial Field.
Tennis
After two tough losses to Littleton and White Mountains Regional by 8-1 scores (of which the scoring sheets were totally ruined in the rain) the Berlin High tennis team bounced back to defeat Profile 5-4, a team it had defeated earlier in the season 7-2.
The girls didn't seem to be as sharp in those three matches as they previously had been but they will take the win. As Coach Andy Rancloes stated, "We had no No. 1 seed in the two earlier losses, so each girl had to move up to play a higher seed. Even though it made it tough it will help us out in the long run."
Against Profile, Berlin had two losses in the singles matches, including Mickaily Walsh, 8-4 and Kelly McCormick, in a tough 9-7 loss, while Becca Pouliot won her match 8-4, as did Kadence Gendron, 8-1 and Emmelia Letendre, 8-2.
The match of the day, however, was one that Emma Bergquist won 9-7, a match that Coach Rancloes said, "Even though all matches are important, this win was key. It was neck-and-neck the whole time and I am very proud of Emma battling through, keeping her head in the game and staying focused. She loses that match we lose the game."
Up 4-2 going into the doubles' matches, all the Mountaineers needed was one win to finish on top and they did that. Walsh and McCormick lost a tough 8-5 match, and the team of Letendre and Tia Turmel also lost 8-3, but Pouliot and Gendron held on for an 8-3 victory to seal the win.
Coach "R" concluded with this, "It has been tough as it seems like it has been a month since we have practiced, with vacation, bad weather and COVID issues, so it's good to be back even though our games seem like advanced practices." According to the latest standings, sit at 4-3, in Division III.
Coach Pete Girouard's Gorham Huskies' baseball team lost two closely contested back-to-back games, first to Pittsburg-Canaan 8-5 last Thursday, and then the following day to Littleton 7-4.
Five of the eight runs scored in the first game were unearned due to some faulty defense on the part of the Huskies, so without those it should/could have been a win. In spite of the loss, Anthony Pizzuto, Ean Steady and Cody Lemieux had two hits apiece and Brendan Saladino chipped in with a hit. Landyn Croteau also had a big hit, his first career varsity home run.
Ean Steady pitched well enough to win, save for the shoddy defense, and Chase Carder and Lemieux saw some mound action in relief.
Game two was against a strong Littleton team, but, again, some defensive and base-running errors hurt the Huskies. Pizzuto and Croteau had a couple of hits each, with single hits coming off the bats of Saladino, Carder, Steady and Ethan Favreau. Croteau pitched well in the loss.
"In Pittsburg, we were down three runs late but did not respond offensively as we should have,” said Coach Girouard. “But the day after, down by six, I was happy to see we did not hang our heads but instead were able to string together some hits and score three runs. That was encouraging and something we can build on in upcoming games."
Track
It was a busy Saturday and Tuesday for the Berlin High track and field team as the Mountaineers entertained four other teams on Saturday before heading to Kennett High in Conway on Tuesday for a four-team meet with Inter-Lakes, Laconia and the host Eagles.
The competition on Saturday featured BHS, Newfound, Moultonborough, Woodsville and White Mountain Regional, with a slew of competitors from each team. The big news for Berlin was Brayden Landry, who continued his dominance in the 1,600 meters, finishing first in 5:00, and he was first in the 3,200-meter race with a time of 10:39.
Adam Hodgdon won the discus with a nice throw of 110'1" and was third in the shot put at 36’.5”. Joe Zimmer had a 102'1" throw in the discus, good for second place, and Beth Host finished third in her discus competition with a throw of 71'.
Gwen Pelchat was third in the 100-meter high hurdles followed in fourth by Cora Treiss at 23:00. Pelchat was also third in the 300-meter hurdles at 53.54. Austin Cornish had a nice javelin throw of 115".
On Tuesday at Kennett, the BHS boy's team finished second with 59 points, behind Kennett's 81, followed by Laconia, 39; and Inter-Lakes, 33.
On the girl's side of things, Kennett overwhelmed the field with 115 points, while Berlin finished fourth with 22.
For the Mountaineer's girls, Pelchat finished third in the high hurdles in 19.81 and was second in the 300 hurdles in 53.97.
Mya Wedge ran a great 1:16 in the 400 meters good for second place. Alyssa Delafontaine was third in the shot put, 21’9; Beth Host garnered a third in the discus, 73'4" and sixth in the shot put, 20'8" and Gianna Bouchard was fourth in the javelin at 77'10", while teammate Lauren Strahan finished sixth, 73'4".
For the guys, there was another strong showing by the throwers and distance runners. Hodgdon had a great day with a first-place finish in the discus, 114'5" and was second in the shot put, 37’2”; Zimmer placed third in the shot put, 37'1" and fourth in the discus, 92'11”l Hayden Munce finished fifth in both the shot, 31'1" and discus 88'11”; and Cornish's 107'2" throw in the javelin was good for fourth place; and Alex Horter was sixth in the high jump, 4’2” and fifth in the triple jump 27'.
In the running events, the long-distance boys were solid as Landry was first in both the 1,600, 5:03, and 3,200, 10:48, while teammate Cole Ruediger was third in the shorter run, 5:59 and second in the 3,200, 12:52; Max Bowman was fourth in both races in 6:15 and 14:01, and right behind him in the 3,200 was Brennan Boewe at 14:02.
Softball
Rollie Poirier's BHS softball team outscored its opponents in the last two games 31-6, including a 20-4 win over Littleton and 11-2 over Kennett. Free passes and defensive errors plagued both teams, as Berlin took advantage of 19, that's correct, 19 base on balls en route to the first win. Julie Coulombe and Aeris Costine pitched effectively for the Mountaineers.
Game number two had Berlin scoring eight unearned runs on nine Kennett errors with Emily Coulombe and Mak Peare each collecting three hits, along with a home run blast off the bat of Makenna Balderrama.
Peare went the distance on the mound, giving up 5 hits and those two runs while striking out six Eagles.
Other scores to report on included Berlin baseball losing to Kennett 5-3; Gorham baseball besting Colebrook, 10-0; and Gorham softball losing to Colebrook in a squeaker 12-11.
Finally, have a good day Jim Couhie, Don Bisson and Steve Tassey.
