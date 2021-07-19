The Berlin-Gorham 12 and Under Cal Ripken All-star baseball team has played two games so far in the regional tournament in Maine. They lost their first game to Eastern Massachusetts 7-0, and then bounced back to beat Vermont 1-0. Action continues this week and stay tuned for the details as they become available. It's a long road to the finals, especially after losing game one, but they lost game two in the states and went on to win it all. Anything can happen!
Meanwhile the Ryan Scammon Post 36 Junior Legion Team keeps on rolling, this time with a come-from-behind 13-4 win over Merrimack, to extend their record to 10-1. One more win will propel them into a first time ever state playoff appearance. In their win over Merrimack on a very hot and muggy day, Post 36 got off to a slow start, falling behind early. Chucker Sam Seavey struggled on the mound in his four and 2/3 innings of work but Landyn Croteau, who got the win, and Brody Labounty both pitched scoreless innings to aid in the win. Kaiden Dowse and brother Kolton, also with two hits, were the offensive stars of the game, with key RBI hits coming off the bats of Carter Poulin, Jack Robinson and Seavey.
As Coach DJ Johnson shared, "We started out slow but as usual showed resilience in coming from behind and eventually running away with it for the win." Upcoming games include a scrimmage against Laconia, Wednesday, under the lights, 7 p.m., Saturday 7/24, at Exeter and then a doubleheader at home on Sunday, against Merrimack at 1 p.m., and Keene at 3:30 p.m. Playoffs will be held at Gill Stadium in Manchester from August 6-10.
Of a special note, the Patrick Forestall Babe Ruth Baseball tournament will be held here in Berlin at Memorial Field next weekend, July 30- August 1st, featuring Berlin, Plymouth, three teams from Laconia, and Exeter. Stay tuned for more on that event.
