Coach Rollie Poirer's Berlin High softball team played the Newfound Bears three times in less than a week, including a first-round playoff win, 12-2, on Tuesday. This followed two end of the regular-season wins last week, 16-9 and 7-4.
In the first game down in Bristol, the Mountaineers took advantage of multiple errors by the Bears and used some very timely hitting to get the win. Jillian Hallee led the team offensively with four hits and three RBI and Mak Peare was on base four times with three RBI.
Peare also started on the mound and threw the first five innings to get the win, with Aeris Costine pitching the final two innings.
In the 7-4 win, BHS seniors Makenna Balderrama, Grace Bradley, Emily Coloumbe, Costine and Kyra Woodward along with Manager Shaun Goyette were recognized at what would be the last regular-season home game of their careers. Costine started on the mound for Berlin and gave up the four runs in four innings of work before Peare came in to finish things off. Balderrama along with Bradley had two hits apiece, Woodward had two hits, including a long home run and Hallee also contributed with a round-tripper.
Coach Poirer was, "Very happy how we put the ball in play and forced the Bears to make plays. Hopefully, we can do the same as we play the same team in the first round of the NHIAA tournament."
In tournament action, Berlin did just that and more, using the bats of Bradley with four hits, and Jillian Hallee with three hits, as well as the arm of Julia Coulombe to defeat Newfound 12-2, before a large number of sun-drenched fans at Community Field on Tuesday.
Bradley had a single, double and two home runs to pace the Mountaineers offensively and Julia Coulombe was tough on the mound, giving up two runs and four hits, while striking out four, for the win.
The visiting Bears scored a run in the first, with Berlin coming back to score three in the bottom half of the second to take the lead that they never gave up. Ava Bartoli tied things up with a drive over the fence, followed by a walk to Emily Coulombe, and sister Julia reached when the right fielder dropped a fly ball, scoring Emily Coulombe in the process. Aubree Poirier worked the count to 3 and 2, after fouling off six balls, and then promptly singled to left to drive in Julia Coulombe. Peare had one of her patented bunt singles, as did Bradley, which loaded the bases with two outs.
The Bears survived a possible huge inning when a popup to the infield on the first pitch ended things with BHS up 3-1.
Berlin scored in each of the next four innings, getting one in the third, when Bartoli walked, stole second and advanced to third on an overthrow, eventually scoring on a Julia Coulombe infield hit. Newfound scored a run in the top half of the fourth on an opposite-field homer, but the Mountaineers would get that one back in the bottom of that same inning, thanks in part to a Bradley double, a Jillian Hallee bunt single and a throwing error on the Bear's catcher, allowing Bradley to score.
Berlin sent 11 players to the plate and scored five runs in the fifth inning to pretty much seal the win. Kyra Woodward doubled, Alexis Goulet pinch-ran for her, advanced to third on a wild pitch and then after two straight outs, Poirier singled, Peare had a bunt single and then the big blow, a mammoth three-run homer to left-center off the bat of Bradley.
Hallee followed with a first-pitch, round-tripper of her own, to right-center and then Makenna Balderrama singled, Bartoli just missed her second homer of the game when the ball hit the top of the fence for a long single. Woodward walked to load things up and a ground out ended the inning with the Mountaineers up 10-2.
Julia Coulombe ran into minor trouble in the top of the sixth with a couple of walks with two outs but settled down to get a popup to the infield to end the inning.
Berlin scored two more in the sixth inning when Poirier reached on a dropped throw by the first sacker, and Bradley performed her magic again with a two-run homer to finalize things. Coulombe got the first two outs of the final frame, before a single prolonged the inning, which was closed out on a called third strike.
Coach Poirier was happy with the win, and stated that he was, "Impressed that we hit well, especially the second time around the order." Bradley had four hits, Hallee had three, and Peare, Poirier and Bartoli had two each of the 15 total hits for the winners.
The Mountaineers advanced to play at Belmont on Wednesday. Results were not known as of press time.
Other tournament action includes the Division IV, Gorham High Softball team at Littleton Wednesday (results not known at press time), while the Gorham baseball team will host Littleton, a 6-5 winner over Groveton, Thursday on the Gorham Common at 3 p.m.
Division III baseball action will see Berlin High hosting Interlakes, a 3-2 winner over Newfound on Thursday beginning at 4 p.m. at Memorial Field.
Go to the NHIAA website (nhiaa.org) under tournament results to stay updated.
Game summaries will appear in The Berlin Sun next Tuesday.
In Berlin High girls' tennis team playoff action, Profile defeated the Mountaineers 6-3, to end the Mountaineer's season.
Mickailey Walsh lost 9-8 in a tiebreaker, in a match Coach Andy Rancloes described as, "An amazing match. She was down 7-4 but came back and forced a tie-breaker. She had the lead but just couldn't hang on, and she had a couple of close calls that went against her."
Kelly McCormick won 8-4, which Coach Rancloes described as "A great match," Becca Pouliot lost 8-6, in another close one, Emma Bergquist lost 8-5, as did Emmelia Letendre, 8-2. Leilah Horne won her match 8-3, which gave Berlin a chance going into the double's competition.
Even though Berlin was down 4-2, if they could win three of the four doubles matches they would advance in the tournament. Walsh/McCormick lost their match 8-4; Pouliot/Bergquist won 8-5.
In the deciding match, Letendre/Horne came out on the losing end 8-2, to give Profile the win.
Coach Rancloes said, "The playoff action was exciting. We stood strong all season long, despite a few things thrown our way, and we were able to finish everything. I am very proud of what the team has accomplished this year and where they are leaving the program for the future."
In other news, Division III All-State baseball selections were announced with the Berlin Mountaineers placing four players in that list. Carter Poulin was a First-Team choice, Griffin Melanson Second-Team and Tyler Rousseau and Kolin Melanson, First-Team.
Gorham Men's Softball League news
Opening night will be June 7 with The Land playing Remax at 6 p.m. followed by the "battle of the cars," Berlin City racing against Nucar at 7:30 p.m. Check out Gorham Men's Modified Softball League (tinyurl.com/w4z2f72z), for schedules, rosters and other league news.
