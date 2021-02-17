We had so much material on Tuesday that it couldn't all fit in in one column so today I will try to catch everyone up on what's happening on the local scene.
First off, thanks to former Berliner, Joe Viger, for some excellent skiing photos in the last issue of the Sun and the basketball photos.
The Berlin High girls’ and boys’ basketball teams won their doubleheader games against Canaan-Pittsburg, 44-31 and 58-39, respectively.
This was a good bounce-back game after the BHS girls had previously blown a 22-17 halftime lead over Division IV powerhouse Colebrook and being outscored 40-4 in the second half to lose 57-26.
Coach Don Picard stated, "That game had us playing the best half of the season, followed by our worse of the season. We went from being the predator to being the prey."
The first half scoring went to Makenna Peare, 10 points; Alexa Goulet, six; Makenna Baldarrama, five; and Madison Cusson, two.
The Mountaineers did come back and beat Canaan-Pittsburg 44-3, in Berlin even though the locals trailed 11-7 after the opening quarter. The middle two periods saw the hosts outscore the visitors 29-13 to help seal the win.
Makenna Baldarrama had a whale of a game on both ends of the court, totally controlling the glass and scoring 17 points, while the other Makenna, Peare, chipped in with 11. Sophomore Alexa Goulet had a great game also with six points and several key rebounds. Cusson, and Rayna Bourbeau had four points each, and Kelly McCormick finished with two. Hannah Cote had seven points, Jessi Tracy and Olivia N'Degwa six points apiece. The team’s record is now 4-2.
Fresh off a nice win against Canaan-Pittsburg Friday, the Mountaineers had to deal with a strong Kennett team Monday and lost 48-24. The game was close after one as the Eagles led by a slim 9-6 score but the visitors turned up the heat in the second quarter with a 16-5 advantage to go up by 14 at halftime, 25-11.
Kennett did not stop there, outscoring the Mountaineers 23-13 in the second half to win going away.
Berlin, now 4-3, got points from Cusson, and Goulet, two points each; Bourbeau, three; Peare, eight; and Makenna Baldarrama, nine. Kennett, winners of eight in a row, improved to 8-2.
The Eagles had seven scorers, led by Maddie Stewart with 14, Sydney Shaw, 12, including three three-pointers, and Sierra Parsons, nine.
Jared Lauze's BHS boys’ basketball team finally got into the win column with a 58-39 win over visiting Canaan-Pittsburg. Berlin was up 13-8 after one, and increased that lead to 31-18 at halftime. Both teams were deadlocked at 7 apiece in the third period and then they opened up the offense scoring 34 points with Berlin netting 20 in the quarter to C-P’s 14.
The win lifted the Mountaineers to 1-7.
Freshman Hayden Poulin, despite some foul trouble, managed to score 17 points and have numerous key rebounds, while Jacob Mercier finished with a strong 16 points. Jeremyah Dow and Kameron Huntoon had eight apiece, Shaun Goyette, six; and David McGloughlin, three.
Koal Hurlbert had 17 points and James Foot, nine, to lead the Yellowjackets. Seniors Goyette,
Owen Hawkins and Jacob Cooney were honored on senior night for their commitment and dedication.
The Mountaineers fell 43-22 on the road to Kennett on Monday night. In a turnover plagued first quarter, KHS was able to open up a 13-7 lead after the opening 8 minutes and never trailed against the Mountaineers. The Eagles grew the lead to 25-12 at halftime.
The hosts put the game out of reach with a 12-2 third-quarter to lead 37-14 heading into the final frame.
The Gorham High girl's basketball team had a 10-point win over Profile last week in a game that Coach Joe Cassady said, "Even though we were shorthanded, we managed to play and win."
Gorham had a slim 14-13 halftime lead but a nine-point advantage, 20-11, in the second half gave them that 10-point margin and victory.
Coach "C" went on to say, "We had a good first quarter, not so good in period 2, hence the one-point advantage. We were only up by 2 points heading into the final period, and a strong offensive and defensive effort resulted in a 13-5 advantage and the 34-24 win."
Madi Buteau scored a game-high 13 points, followed by Katelyn Chase, seven; Halery Desilets, six; and four each by Zoe Grondin and Emma Bernier.
The Gorham girl's basketball team lost to Colebrook 76-40. Colebrook was fresh off their first loss Saturday, after a couple of undefeated seasons, so they might have taken some of their frustrations out on the Huskies. Sarah Godin had 10 points for Gorham, followed by Madi Buteau-8, Katelyn Chase-7 and Maddie Girouard-6. Samantha Howe netted 24 points, followed closely by Sage Smith with 26 and Ariana Lord with 8.
Other games to report on, although no details are available at press time include: Gorham boy's basketball lost to Colebrook, 57-46; the Berlin Unified Basketball team bested Newfound, 64-54; and the Berlin-Gorham girl's hockey team tied Oyster River-Portsmouth 1-1.
Earlier in the day on Monday, the Berlin-Gorham boys’ hockey team continued its winning ways, beating Lebanon-Stevens-Mt. Royal 4-2 at the Notre Dame Arena. The Raiders had handed the Mountaineers their only loss of the season earlier in January by a 3-1 score.
The action was fast and furious throughout the game with B-G scoring a goal each in periods 1 and 2, the first coming at 11:23, when Brayden Riendeau, working hard in the corner, set things up to Cam Pake and Ben Estrella who got assists on a Tyler Rousseau goal. At 12:41 of period 2, Carter Poulin sent a pass to Griffin Melanson who sent the puck along the goal line in traffic to Mike Cote who deflected it into the net to give the hosts a 2-0 lead, one that would stand to the break between the second and third periods.
At the 6:43 mark of the third period, L-S-MR cut the lead in half with a power-play goal on a Carter Poulin penalty. Poulin redeemed himself when he scored on a two-man advantage power-play goal at 8:11 to give B-G the two-goal advantage again, and then at 11:27, Ben Estrella set up Rousseau for his second goal of the game to give the hosts a bit of breathing room.
Good thing as an ill-advised penalty on the Mountaineers resulted in a power-play goal for the Raiders to cut the lead in half again but that is how the game ended. Toby Cromwell had 27 saves for the visitors and Anthony Pizzuto came up with 10 saves for the hosts.
A nice payback win for the now 9-1 Mountaineers, while L-S-MR lost their first game of the season and stands at 4-1.
Just a reminder that many of the local high school games can be viewed on NSN.net. Just go to that site and check out the upcoming schedule. It's the next best thing to being there!
PS — I am looking for memories that some of you may have, especially skiers from the 1960s and 1970s, who had Mr. Rod Rand for a coach — email those memories to steenm6@aol.com by Feb. 28 — thanks!
