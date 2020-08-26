In Tuesday's edition of the Sun, the fall practice schedule for Berlin's High School athletic teams was included, with all action beginning on Sept. 8. Also the school sports' website should have that schedule available and/or you can contact Athletic Diector Craig Melanson at BHS.
Practices will take place at the following locations:
Boys soccer — at Community Field, 3-3:30 p.m. will be COVID-19 checks, followed by practice from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Field hockey — at Gaydo Track and Field, 3-3:30 p.m. will be COVID-19 checks, followed by practice from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer — at White Mtns. Community College, 3-3:30 p.m. will be COVID-19 checks, followed by practice from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Cross-country (boys and girls) — at Gaydo Track and Field, 2:45-3 p.m. will be COVID-19 checks, followed by practice from 3-4:30 p.m.
“We will have our fall parent meeting(s) on the following dates in person,” Melanson said. “We are requiring parent(s) / guardian(s) and athletes be present for the meeting. Face coverings are mandatory and social distancing will be required.”
Sept. 9: girls soccer at 5 p.m. on the Gaydo Track and Field.
Sept. 9: cross-country at 5 p.m. on the Gaydo Track and Field.
Sept. 10: field hockey at 5 p.m. at the Community Field.
Sept. 10: boys soccer at 6 p.m. at the White Mtn. Community College.
If you have any questions and concerns please reach out to Craig Melanson, director of athletics for Berlin High School, (603) 752-4122, extension 1564 or by email at cmelanson@sau3.org.
About the only thing left of summer sports is the Gorham Co-Ed Softball Tournament that is scheduled to continue Thursday at Libby's Field with a 5:45 p.m. game between No. 1 seeds Mane Reflections and the No. 3 Bombers, who beat No. 2 Mary's Pizza 11-8 last week. Game two, at 7 p.m., has No. 4 Fortin Burner, a 9-8 winner over Top Notch Builders, playing Mary's Pizza, who bounced back and won a wild 18-17 elimination game over Taurus Financial.
The final game of the night (set for approximately 8:15 p.m.), features the loser of Game 1 (the winner will advance to the finals next Thursday, Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m.), against the winner of the losers' bracket game.
This past week my bride and I took an abbreviated vacation to the beach in Maine and enjoyed great weather, excellent food (mostly seafood) and a relaxing time. One of the highlights of the vacation was attending the Maine Motocross races in South Waterboro, where good friend Dustin Spiller and his family are race participants. Dustin is a former teammate of our sons, Dan and Luke, at St. Joseph's College, where he excelled as an excellent left-handed hitter, fleet-footed center fielder and a Johnny Damon look-a-like.
The motocross races featured numerous bike, age and experience classes, with plenty of excitement and racers from 8-year-olds to seasoned veterans. And throughout the time we were there we came to realize that motocross bike racing is flourishing in Maine, at all age groups. At one point, the 65CC racers did a trial run and I counted over 50 kids in that race, followed by another 50CC race with almost the same number, and that didn't count the bigger bikes with the more experienced riders.
The Maine Motocross website states, "The race series in Maine is open to any and all who want to race on the great tracks that Maine has to offer. All ages and skill levels compete and it offers lots of fun for all. The day is split in half so that those racing do not necessarily have to spend the whole day at the track."
Based on what we witnessed though, with the large number of campers and people in attendance, it seems lots of people who are there might even spend the whole weekend at the track, connecting with like-minded people.
Dustin races with the big bike, while three of his five kids, race smaller ones, with 11-year-old Nevaeh and Addison, 10, on the 65CC bikes, while Payxleigh, 8, better known as PJ races the 50CC. The two younger children, daughter, Kenni (5) and son, Moses (1) along with Dustin's wife Mary are the cheerleaders and supporters of the rest of the family. The three girls, who going on their second year of racing, said that "It is a lot of fun and we love to ride and compete on the very challenging courses in Maine.”
The Spillers are also connected with the racing Gagnes from Dummer, particularly with Brittney, who has given the girls some excellent "riding lessons" throughout the season.
The races reminded me of when I used to be part of the "pit crew" for my late buddy, former Navy man from Johnstown, Pa., Jeff Hipp, who competed in the pro circuit while he and I were stationed at the Naval Communication Station in Sidi Yahia, Morocco, from June of 1971 to September of 1972. We traveled all over the country while Jeff raced against some world-famous motocross bikers. Good memories for sure.
I want to send out a big HELLO to Mike Villeneuve as well as a big THANK YOU to Frank Bruni for his support over the past 40 years!
