New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association basketball playoffs began on Monday, with the Groveton boy's team defeating Gorham 51-35. Groveton advances to play Colebrook, while Gorham’s season is over, one in which the girls finished at 2-7. No further information was available at press time.
The Berlin-Gorham girl's hockey team had a big 3-0 win over Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge in preliminary Division I playoff action Tuesday. Sophia Schoenbeck scored the first goal, Sydney Chapman the second goal and Jillian Hallee (two assists) scored the final goal on an empty-netter to complete the scoring for the Mountaineers.
B-G rookie goalie Olivia O'Neil had some huge saves for her team and made her first ever playoff game a memorable one with a shutout.
As a happy coach Craig Bartoli stated, "The girls left it all on the ice, as they all played a great game. After the first period, we dominated but the Lebanon goalie stood on her head for a while and made some unbelievable saves to keep them in the game. Glad to see these girls get a big win." That is for sure.
The Mountaineers will travel southwest on Friday to take on Hanover, which beat Conval-Conant 9-0 on Tuesday.
Preliminary Division 3 basketball playoffs had Coach Jared Lauze's Berlin boy's basketball team giving White Mountains Regional a good test on Monday, before losing by a 50-32 score in the confines of the Berlin High Gym.
First and third quarter results doomed the Mountaineers as they were outscored 29-8, but had a 24-21 advantage in periods 2 and 4. So they proved they could play with the bigger, more skilled Spartans, just not for a full 32 minutes.
After the first quarter, WMR led 10-1, but were only up by eight at halftime, 21-13. A fateful 19-5, third-quarter run by the visitors, doubled the score at 40-20, a lead the Mountaineers could not overcome. They finished out the final period with a 12-10 advantage but the damage was done, and ended the Mountaineer's season.
Scoring for Berlin were Jeremyah Dow with 14 points and a solid game in the rebounding category; Hayden Poulin had 11; Jacob Mercier finished with five; and Anthony Poirier and Kameron Huntoon had two apiece.
Brody Labounty was not only the leading scorer with 17 points, but ran the offense with poise, had some quality assists and was selected as the White Mountain Community College's "Player of the Game." Avery Hazelton also was in double figures with 14, followed by Brayden White, nine; and Tyler Hicks and Parker Valdez both had points each.
Berlin's Shaun Goyette played his last basketball game in a BHS uniform.
White Mountains Regional played Belmont Wednesday night in the next round of DIII basketball playoffs.
Tuesday night, the Berlin High girls’ basketball team, under Coach Don Picard, also hosted White Mountain Regional, losing 25-20.
The hosts had a similar fate with periods 1 and 3 haunting them, being outscored 14-5, while playing nearly even with the Spartans, having a 15-11 advantage in quarters 2 and 4.
Berlin was unable to have any shots fall in period one, but did manage to pick up the pace in period 2, outscoring WMR 8-3. A 9-5, third-period advantage for the Spartans was too much for Berlin to overcome, although they worked hard in the final frame but it was too little too late.
Makenna Peare led Berlin with eight points, including two threes, five points for senior Makenna Balderrama, a three for Madison Cusson and two points apiece for Alexa Goulet and senior Kyra Woodward.
Kelsey Graham was the WMCC Player of the Game with 13 points and a strong game in the paint with a number of key rebounds. She was followed by Ava Simpson's seven points, Lily Kenison finished with three and Alyssa Fryman with two. White Mountains Regional will now advance to the next round playing Winnisquam Thursday night.
And last but not least, the Gorham girl's basketball team hosted and defeated Profile on Tuesday night by a 43-19 score and will now travel to Littleton Thursday night to take on the Crusaders in Division IV basketball playoff action. No game details were available at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.