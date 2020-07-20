Lots of action took place for the two Berlin-Gorham Babe Ruth teams with seven games scheduled from last Thursday through Sunday.
The first game had the Berlin-Gorham No. 2 team coming back from six runs down to defeat Littleton 9-8 at Memorial Field. Littleton scored those six runs in the first two innings before the younger Road Warriors battled back to tie things up in the fourth inning.
The visitors scored two more to go up 8-7, before Ethan Favreau tripled, with a bomb over the right-fielder's head to drive in what proved to be the game-winning two runs.
Chucker Chase Carder closed the door with a scoreless sixth inning, to go along with four solid innings. He also had two hits, as did Isaac Langlois, Brendan Saladino and Landyn Croteau.
"It was nice to see this young team bounce back and never quit,” said Coach DJ Johnson. “It was definitely good learning experience and morale booster for all."
The boys will be headed to Mount Washington Valley Tuesday for a 6 p.m start.
Meanwhile on Saturday, the B-G No. 1 team had no trouble handling Winnisquam, winning the opener 16-0, as well as Game 2, 10-0. B-G's Karter Deming pitched three perfect innings and Landyn Croteau tossed a scoreless, hitless 4th inning (mercy rule was in effect). Brody Labounty and Deming had multiple hits and Carter Poulin, Kam Huntoon and Isaac Langlois had hits and big RBI.
Game 2 had a similar outcome with Labounty, Poulin, Deming, Langlois and Jacob Mercier contributing big hits and multiple RBI. Things started out poorly for B-G's Griffin Melanson as he loaded the bases with no outs before some great defense and him bearing down, got out of the jam and followed that up with four excellent innings before his brother, Kolin, finished up with a perfect fifth inning.
"The boys are playing 'lights out' defense and are starting to hit the ball with authority,” said Coach Johnson.
Other games to report include a doubleheader for B-G No. 2 at Newfound on Saturday and a game Monday at the Lakes Region, while B-G No. 1 had a doubleheader at the Lakes Region on Sunday.
B-G No. 1 bested Lakes Region 5-2 at Laconia on Sunday, with Brody Labounty pitching magnificently, giving up the two runs on three hits and striking out 15 batters in 6 1/3 innings. Kolin Melanson came in to record the last two outs, including striking out the final hitter with the bases loaded.
In that 5-2 win Labounty also had two hits as did Carter Poulin and Griffin Melanson. Landyn Croteau, Kam Huntoon and Brendan Saladino also contributed offensively.
Schedule changes: Tuesday and Wednesday the team plays at home.
Right now the B-G No. 1 team stands alone at the top of the standings with Exeter-Portsmouth breathing down its neck and the two teams are slated to meet in Portsmouth this Saturday.
Now that my first crop of hay is in and completed, my plan is to catch a few games of these two very talented local baseball teams.
