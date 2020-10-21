A wild, short and crazy fall local sports season is fast drawing to a conclusion with a few games to report on and a few games left to play and with playoffs on the immediate horizon.
The Berlin High boy's soccer team (7-3) recently played Kennett High (3-3 in Division II) on Monday, falling at home 2-1, and hosted White Mountains Regional (1-4-1) on Wednesday (results not known as of press time) and will finish up the regular season on Friday at home against Laconia at 3 p.m.
The Mountaineer's initial playoff game for Division III, Region 2, is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 26 against and at White Mountain Regional at 3:30 p.m.
Berlin’s girl's soccer team (2-8) played White Mountains (2-2-1) Wednesday night (results not known as of press time) and will also finish up hosting Laconia (3-4) on Friday (3:30 p.m.).
The opening round of playoffs will begin with a home game against White Mountain Regional on Tuesday.
Tina Binette's Gorham boy's soccer team (2-4-1 in Division IV) played a solid game against White Mountain Regional which ended in a 0-0 tie on Monday in Whitefield. The Spartans outshot the Huskies but a strong game between the pipes by Liam Cairns kept things knotted at zero.
Coach Binette said, "Carson Roberge played a particularly strong game, going to the ball and making many smart defensive decisions. Each game the boys continue to improve their game, we are gelling and focused and getting stronger."
The Huskies’ final regular-season game is scheduled for Thursday (3:30 p.m.) at Groveton (1-8) before they prepare for a Wednesday, Oct. 28 home playoff game vs Colebrook at 3 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Huskies' girl's soccer team (3-5-1 in Division IV) lost two games last week, a 4-0 whitewash to a strong Profile team (5-3) and 2-1 to White Mountains.
In that first loss, Coach Chris Partenope said, "We had a very slow start in the first half, picked up the pace and played better in the second half, with nothing to show for it."
Goalie Olivia O'Neal had 11 saves.
The Regional-Huskies' game was as Coach "P" shared, "A back and forth game throughout." Gorham scored first when Sophia Schoenbeck had a hard shot in front of the net that deflected off a Spartan for the goal at the 14-minute mark. Then, at 35 minutes, a White Mountain player found the back of the net to tie things up at one apiece.
White Mountain scored what proved to be the winning goal at the 33-minute mark in the second half. Coach "P" continued, "We just couldn't capitalize on some good scoring opportunities."
O'Neal again was credited with 11 saves.
Gorham will finish up the regular season with a game on Thursday (4:30 p.m.) at Groveton (2-5-2) and begin its playoff drive on Thursday, Oct. 29 (3 p.m.), when the Huskies are scheduled to host the winner of Pittsburg-Canaan and Littleton match, which is slated for Tuesday with P-C hosting.
Nicki Arguin's Berlin High field hockey team (6-4), the No. 2 seed in Division III, Region 4, is prepping for their initial tournament game which is scheduled to take place on Friday when the Mountaineers host No. 3 White Mountains Regional (2-3-1) at 3:30 p.m. game. A win will move the Mounties to a Sunday 2 p.m. quarterfinal against either No. 1 Littleton (0-4-1) or No. 4 Newfound (8-0). Berlin has a great chance at hosting Sunday’s match as Newfound thrashed Littleton 9-0 during the regular season.
Seeding for the open tournament for soccer and field hockey was based on teams being placed in local regions and then the teams were drawn out of the hat and seeded that way.
Bob Lord's Berlin boys’ cross-country running team had a successful tuneup for the upcoming Division III and IV race to be held on Saturday, Oct. 31 in Manchester, with a solid 20-35 win over Kennett High on Monday.
BHS alumni Kolby Delafontaine ran an 18:31 to top the field. Berlin's Brody Day continued his first-place streak with a nice time of 19:08, followed by teammates Brayden Landry, who was second in 19:13; Jace Arsenault, fourth, 20:44; David Young, sixth, 21:04; Victor Morales; seventh, 21:18.
Gorham's Colby Goudreau was 12th in 21:51.
The rest of the Berlin runners were: Cole Ruediger, eighth, 2121; Elijah Gilcris, 11th, 21:44; Jeremy Howry, 15th, 22:44; Max Bowman, 18th, 26:11; and Brennan Boewe, 19th, 27:26.
The Kennett girls dominated in the race although Gorham's Zoe Grondin finished fourth with a time of 22:47; next came Cora Treiss, eighth in 25:47, Alyssa Delafontaine, 14th, 27:04 and Candice Howry, 17th, 39:04.
A big HELLO AND THANK YOU (from Daughter-in-law Karen and me) goes out to Todd Caron, Sean Kelley and John Desmarias for their help last week with a flat tire caused by a, ready for this? — a spoon!!
