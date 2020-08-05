We saw the Pub and the Home Run Bulldogs both play well despite finishing at 1-2 in the recent Johnny Barron Softball Tournament. The Pub lost its first game 7-5, rebounded and won its next contest 3-1, in what Matt Soprano described as a "well-played game, where we were smart at the plate and on the bases and played errorless ball against a veteran team from down south. Thanks to Sean Lamontagne at the Pub for the sponsorship.”
Later, the Pub lost 12-11 in a crazy game that seesawed back and forth, with the hometown team coming back from a 7-1 deficit to tie it up late, falling behind by five runs going into the last inning, and then scoring four with runners on before the third out ended the game and the action for the locals.
Ryan Fortin had a monster tournament with multiple hits and scored eight runs, followed by Andrew Coulombe, multiple hits, including a home run. Oh, oh, the power is flickering on and off as I type this! Eric Nelson, Derek Gagne, Nathan Leborgne, Cam Cochran and Dan Croteau had big hits, too. Kevin Allain pitched a strong, solid 21 innings.
Meanwhile, in the Home Run Bulldogs first game, a 4-2 win over Gilberts, the hosts scored two runs in the third, and one in the fifth and sixth innings to hold on. Ryan L'Heureux had a couple of big doubles, Luke Enman and Bryan Hood had RBI on sacrifice flies where both runners (Jameson Levesque and Corey Marsh) scored from second.
Game two was not much fun as Kimball's scored runs in every inning but one, including four in the first, five in the fifth and seven in the seventh to run away with a 19-4 win. About the only offense came from Ryan Richard and Luke Enman with two hits apiece, including home runs.
The Dogs were down early to Mr. Rooters in the elimination game, but came back to tie things up and set up for the walk-off home run by a big left-handed hitter that just eluded the outstretched glove of right fielder Ethan Enman to win 7-6. The locals scored three in the third, with Levesque walking (run scored), singles to Marsh (run scored) and Luke Enman (run scored), two more walks to Richard and Travis L'Heureux and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Joe Monza. L. Enman and T. L’Heureux had round-trippers in the fifth to trail by one, 6-5, before they tied things up in the top of the 7th, when Marsh singled, L. Enman and Richard walked, before T. L'Heureux scored Marsh on a sacrifice fly. The inning ended with a great snag by the pitcher on a ball headed for center field.
That set up the walk-off to end the Bulldogs quest for the finals.
Kimballs did eventually win the tournament when they came from four down in the seventh to tie and followed that up with a walk-off run on a passed ball. Most of the players were from the southern part of the state with the exception of some North Country boys, Mike White from Lisbon, Hunter Judd and Luke Merrill from the Pittsburg area and Kevin Trask from Colebrook.
Monday night the Gorham Men's Softball League got right back into it with it end-of-season tournament which had top seed The Land defeating No. 4 Go Time 10-4, while No. 3 Remax defeated No. 2 Berlin City 12-2.
Both winners had one big inning to held seal their victories. For the Land, it was the third frame where they put up six runs to open up a 7-0 lead. Conner Jewett singled, Travis L'Heureux walked and Andrew Coulombe was hit by a pitch, setting the table for Cam Cochran, Nick Fournier and Steve Flynn, who all doubled in runs.
Go Time cut the lead in half with three runs when Cam Boucher singled, Nate Leborgne walked and Jeff Oniel and Deke Gagne doubled.
The Land scored a run in the fifth and two in the sixth before conceding a run to Go Time in the top half of the seventh inning to win 10-4, and move on in the winner's bracket. Kevin Allain pitched his team to victory, while Don Hood took the loss.
In Remax's 12-2 win over Berlin City, the realtors got their bats going in the top half second inning when Tyler Martin and Mark Bisson singled, Rollie Poirier sacrificed them, Matt Leblanc walked, Pete Peare and Matt Soprano singled, followed by a double by Carlos Borrayo and singles to Jameson Levesque and Erik Tremblay. They added two more in the fifth on singles by Borrayo, Levesque, Brandon Gilbert and Bisson..
Berlin City scored their lone runs in the bottom of that inning when Ethan Enman singled, Joe Monza tripled and Ryan Fortin singled.
Remax scored three more in the final inning when Levesque singled, Tremblay walked and Gilbert and Martin singled. Poirier got the win and Dan Croteau took the loss.
Monday will have Berlin City and Go Time battling it out in the loser's bracket, while Remax and The Land will vie for a spot in the finals in the double-elimination tournament.
