This past week marked the end of the Babe Ruth baseball season and as you are reading this the men's softball tournament action resumed last night and the Gorham Co-Ed softball tournament action is scheduled to continue on Thursday nights, Aug. 20 and 27, concluding on Sept. 3.
In the first round of the co-ed softball tourney, there were two close games with Fortin's Burner defeating Taurus Financial 5-4, and the Bombers beating Top Notch Builders 8-6. The last game of the night had Mane Reflections dominating Fortin's 14-1. Action will continue on Thursday.
In Babe Ruth this past weekend, the Berlin-Gorham No. 2 team, consisting of younger players, hosted the Pat Forrestall Memorial Invitational at the Gorham Common — it was great to see baseball and a good crowd of fans on hand in the center of Gorham, with perfect weather conditions.
The tournament featured round-robin play, with BG-2 falling to Littleton 10-2 on Friday evening, and then losing a pitcher’s duel, 1-0, to Woodsville Saturday morning. Later Woodsville defeated Littleton 9-2, and BG-2 got a measure of payback with a nice 10-4 win over Littleton.
In the finals between Woodsville and BG-2, Berlin-Gorham trailed 1-0 after the first inning, tied it up in the third frame, but then gave up two runs in the fourth and fifth innings to trail 5-1 going into the seventh inning. BG-2 made it interesting with two runs but fell short and lost 5-3. Brenden Saladino had five hits in the series, and Gavin Corrigan, Isaac Langlois, Kam Huntoon and Chase Carder chipped in with multiple hits throughout.
Tournament Director DJ Johnson was "pleased with the overall action, thanking the visiting teams for their participation and even though the young BG-2 team has a lot to learn about the game, took numerous steps in the right direction during the weekend.”
He added: “Coach Jon Demers did a great job and without him and enough interested players there would not have been a second team, as Berlin-Gorham also had a first team consisting of older, more experienced players. It was a great way to end the season for the overall Babe Ruth program."
A special "Thank You" goes out to Craig Langlois who umpired behind the plate throughout the tournament, and Johnson, who did the job policing of the bases.
Johnson offered these upbeat collagist remarks: "Baseball is alive and well in the North Country thanks to help from individuals like Rick Mercier, Langlois, Demers, Matt Saladino and a host of very supportive parents and businesses."
Editor's note: Johnson was the leader of it all and deserves recognition, too.
"The bulk of the thanks goes, however, to the players, who committed and performed all season long. That includes, Kam Huntoon, Griffin Melanson, Kolin Melanson, Jake Mercier, Jeremyah Dow, Landyn Croteau, Anthony Pizzuto, Chase Carder, Carter Poulin, and Keija Morton. Kolin Melanson, and Langlois will be returning next year to combine with a very talented BG-2 group of players."
In concluding Johnson said, "This program has been very successful in terms of playing experience, and with a very high winning percentage, and it should prove to be a great feeder program for the local high schools for the foreseeable future."
High school sports will be on the agenda, as we last heard, with numerous mandates, abbreviated schedules, restrictions and adjustments. The initial plan is to officially begin during the second week of September.
Have a great day Jeanne Ruel!
