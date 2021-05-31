The playoffs are underway as area teams saw action over the past week.
The Berlin High School girl’s tennis team lost a heartbreaking first-round match to Profile 6-3 Friday. More details on that match will appear in the Thursday edition of the Berlin Sun.
The Berlin High School softball team started the Division 3 NHIAA playoffs against Newfound yesterday. The team won two games against Newfound 16-9 and 7-4 previous to the start of the playoffs.
The Berlin High School baseball team, coached by Dan Mackin, recently played Newfound in a home-and-home series, winning both games 8-7 and 9-7. In the first game, things were not looking good early on for the Mountaineers as they found themselves down by six runs, 7-1, after only two innings. Berlin pitcher Carter Poulin had some tough luck early on the mound, but Jeremyha Dow came on for the Mountaineers in relief during the third inning to shut the door for three innings and give the hosts a chance.
Berlin picked up one run to close the gap to 7-2 after four innings. In the fifth, Kolin Melanson got on and scored on Tyler Rousseau’s third triple of the season, and Rousseau would soon score the fourth run from third base on a passed ball.
Trailing 7-4 going into the bottom of the sixth, Kam Huntoon, Jake Mercier and Dow all singled to start things off. Jamison Walsh would pinch run for Dow and would eventually use his speed to score the tying run from third, scoring on a Rousseau groundout to the shortstop. Ben Estrella then singled and eventually ended up on third. Poulin then grounded to second and Estrella broke for home just as the second baseman threw Poulin out at first. With a bang-bang play, Estrella slid in safely at home as the Newfound catcher dropped the ball on the throw from first base. That gave the Mountaineers a slim 8-7 lead going into the top half of the 7th. That left things up to Kam Huntoon, who came in to get the final three outs, registering the save and preserving the win for Berlin.
The Berlin coaching staff was pleased with the win stating, “It’s always nice to show a bit of moxie and comeback after being down early. Obviously we would have liked to have had a better start to this one but Jeremyha did a great job of coming in to relieve Carter. That’s what team sports are all about. This type of victory can serve us well moving into the post-season where every game is going to be tightly contested.”
The Mountaineers will play host June 3rd to the winner of the Newfound-Interlakes game, which was scheduled to be played yesterday.
Gorham High School softball and baseball teams will open up their playoff games with the softball team headed to Littleton tomorrow and the baseball team scheduled to host the winner of Monday’s game between Groveton and Littleton on June 3rd.
The Division 3 Track and Field competition took place last week as a number of Berlin High boys performed well at that meet in Gilford. Brayden Landry finished a strong fourth in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:44, Adam Hodgdon was seventh in the discus- with a throw of 117’3” and 10th in the shot put with a mark of 37’1”, Joe Zimmer was close to Hodgson with an 11th place finish at 36’10” and Austin Cornish finished seventh in the javelin with a throw of 145’10”. Berlin Coach Bob Lord did say that he will know by Monday whether or not any of his girls or boys athletes who competed in the Division 3 Championships qualified to continue on to the Meet of Champions. Of special note, White Mountain Regional’s Forest Pribbernow, who has roots in Berlin, was second in the 110 meter high hurdles- with a time of 17.00, and the 300 meter intermediate hurdles with a time of 44.22, third in the javelin with a throw of 151’9” and seventh in the 200 meter dash with a time of 25.04. He had quite a day for sure.
Speaking of track and field, Berlin High Alumni, now a member of the Keene State Track and Field team, Joey Fodor, recently qualified and competed in the Division 3 National Competition held in Greensboro, North Carolina and finished 15th in the nation with a throw of 166’03”.
It is with sadness that I mention the passing of Danny Rooney, on May 16th. Rooney, a former Berliner, who excelled in various sports, particularly hockey, in Berlin and beyond, was well known in the area.
He was a Berlin High student/athlete. According to his obituary, he “still holds the BHS high school hockey career scoring record with 145 goals.” Rooney was 69 years of age and lived for many years in Harlan, Indiana. He leaves behind his mother, Jeanne Rooney, two children, five grandchildren, sisters, Cathy, and Carol, brothers Steve and Jim, their families, various other relatives and many teammates from his years of sports participation. My condolences to his family members, friends and teammates who remain.
Also, last week Richard “Ben” Napert was officially laid to rest at the St. Kieran’s Cemetery with a number of good friends, relatives and teammates in attendance.
It was certainly a pleasure and an honor to be present there, to spend some quality time with those folks and honor our friend, classmate and teammate. RIP Ben.
