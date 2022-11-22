Berlin High had three student-athletes garner All-State accolades in soccer last week. From left: Alexa Goulet received All-State Honorable Mention in Division III, while Brady Poulin also got All-State Honorable Mention and teammate Haden Poulin was bestowed All-State, Second-Team laurels in Division III. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Androscoggin Valley Gladiators closed the book on the 2022 season with a 48-26 victory over the Central Maine Eagles on Nov. 5. (COURTESY PHOTO)
The Androscoggin Valley Gladiators traveled to Alfond Stadium on the campus of the University of Maine in Orono on Nov. 5 for the final game of the 2022 season and they did not disappoint, winning 48-26 over the Central Maine Eagles to claim third place in the USA Football League and finish the season with a 3-5 record.
The game saw three important Androscoggin Valley seniors play their final games — Jonathan Leite, Chris Leite and Anthony Poirier, who brought intensity and passion to the team over their careers.
It was not the season that many had hoped for but these boys battled through some adversity and personnel change and never skipped a beat.
In Saturday’s last game Cameron Gonyer had more than 200 all-purpose yards — he ran for 145 yards and had 57 receiving yards to go with three touchdowns. Anthony Poirier also found the end zone three times in the win.
There are a lot of names that could go into this story — the bottom line is, the Gladiators played very well as a team. There are openings for more players on the roster. The team would to thank the community for all of the support it received and is already looking forward to next season.
Ready for the puck to drop?
Berlin Rec hockey starts this weekend and will run every Saturday from 8-10 a.m. and on Sundays from 915-1015 a.m. through March.
Sign-ups are ongoing at a rate of $200 for the season and $100 for those already playing youth hockey.
: is excitement about the upcoming season. New uniforms will soon unveil the new logo.
Berlin Rec hockey is a developmental hockey program focusing on the basics and honing skills for children. If you have any questions or would like to sign up your son or daughter, stop in at the Berlin Recreation Center Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 430 p.m. or call Dj or Alex (603) 752-2010.
