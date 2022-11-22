The Androscoggin Valley Gladiators traveled to Alfond Stadium on the campus of the University of Maine in Orono on Nov. 5 for the final game of the 2022 season and they did not disappoint, winning 48-26 over the Central Maine Eagles to claim third place in the USA Football League and finish the season with a 3-5 record.

The game saw three important Androscoggin Valley seniors play their final games — Jonathan Leite, Chris Leite and Anthony Poirier, who brought intensity and passion to the team over their careers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.