On Jan. 24, against the Inter-Lakes Lakers, Don Picard, the head basketball coach of the girl’s varsity program at Berlin High earned his 300th career win as a high school basketball coach. The Mountaineers topped the Lakers 25-22 in Meredith.
“Don has been a mainstay for both the boy’s and girl’s basketball teams in Berlin since he started his career in 1997,” said Berlin High Athletic Director Craig Melanson. “He won a state title with the boy’s program in 2012 and has been to the finals two other times with the boys in his career. He had a brief stint at the New Hampton Prep School coaching the boy’s JV program. Upon his return to Berlin, Don has been coaching the girl’s program since 2014. Congratulations to Coach Picard on this great milestone!”
Berlin, which fell 47-29 at home to Gilford (8-6) last Friday, sat at 5-8 and in 13th place coming into this week.
With 22 teams in the division, and the NHIAA’s 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play, this means the top 15 teams will make the tournament.
Berlin is scheduled to travel to Mascoma Valley (3-9) on Friday (6:30 p.m.).
The Mountaineers are slated to host rivals White Mountains Regional (3-8) on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.) for Senior Night. Prior to tipoff, the team will recognize its six seniors — guards Alexa Goulet, Liz Gilcris, Cienna Langlois, Erin Mccormick, Makenna Peare and Ari Richard — for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
Berlin will be looking for a measure of revenge after losing 34-28 in Whitefield on Jan. 3.
Berlin boys also handle the Lakers
The Berlin High boys’ basketball team hosted Inter-Lakes on Jan. 24 in what was probably the best game the Mountaineers have played all year, featuring great transition and ball movement, but the most important thing was they limited their mistakes and played together in a 58-48 victory
Jeremiah Dow led all scorers with 20 points and took control of his team while the scoring was distributed amongst the whole starting five and some off the bench for a complete game.
Haden Poulin netted nine points, while Anthony Poirier added eight; Cam Gonyer, seven; and Kevin Murphy had a season-high six points and played very solid defense. Brian Perry and Jonah Huot each knocked down a three-pointer in the win.
“I am very proud of how our boys showed resilience and fortitude tonight,” Coach Jesse Arsenault said. “We finished tonight.”
Berlin traveled to undefeated 13-0 Gilford last Friday and the Golden Eagles showed why they are among the top teams in the Granite State, winning easily 84-37.
Dow led Berlin with 23 points, while Poulin added nine
The Mountaineers played a good game but Gilford’s depth and experience were no match for boys from Berlin.
Berlin is scheduled to host Mascoma Valley (7-3) on Friday (6:30 p.m.).
The Mountaineers are slated to travel to rivals White Mountains Regional (5–6) on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.) for their final regular-season road tilt.
Berlin will be looking for a measure of revenge after falling 31-25 at home to the Spartans on Jan. 3.
The Mounties are slated to wrap up the regular season at home against Somersworth (5-6) for Senior Night on Friday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Prior to tipoff, the team will recognize its seven seniors — Ross Belanger, Jacob Dalphonse, Jeremiah Dow, Sawyer Holbrook, Kevin Murphy, Brian Perry Jr. and Anthony Poirier — for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
The Toppers beat Berlin 68-39 at home on Jan. 6.
With 21 teams in the division, and the NHIAA’s 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play, this means the top 14 teams will make the tournament. As of Tuesday, the Mountaineers sat on the playoff bubble in 13th with a 4-9 record.
Last Thursday, we forgot to mention Brady Boya in the midseason review. Sorry, Brady. He is as a part of this year’s varsity squad and was in the team picture.
Unified team remains undefeated
The Berlin Unified basketball team had a doubleheader at Newfound on Monday and came home victorious with a sweep of the Bears to improve to 4-0 on the season.
In the first game, Caleb Vicars led the Mountaineers with 18 points, while Jeremy Howry added 10 in the 52-36 win.
In the nightcap, which was much closer with Berlin narrowly winning 57-54, once again Vicars led the Mounties with 26 points and Eric Crawford added 14 as everybody for Berlin had points. Kurt Maslausky also tickled the twine for 14, while Candice Howry had six; and Jeffrey Hinkley netted nine points over with games.
Berlin is currently seeded in second place with its final regular season game this Thursday in Winnisquam.
The playoffs are scheduled to start next week with prelims on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
