Berlin girls hoop - Don Picard gets 300th win

Coach Don Picard joined the 300-win club on Jan. 24 when the Berlin High girls’ basketball team topped the Inter-Lakes Lakers 25-22 in Meredith. (ANDY RANCLOES PHOTO)

On Jan. 24, against the Inter-Lakes Lakers, Don Picard, the head basketball coach of the girl’s varsity program at Berlin High earned his 300th career win as a high school basketball coach. The Mountaineers topped the Lakers 25-22 in Meredith.

“Don has been a mainstay for both the boy’s and girl’s basketball teams in Berlin since he started his career in 1997,” said Berlin High Athletic Director Craig Melanson. “He won a state title with the boy’s program in 2012 and has been to the finals two other times with the boys in his career. He had a brief stint at the New Hampton Prep School coaching the boy’s JV program. Upon his return to Berlin, Don has been coaching the girl’s program since 2014. Congratulations to Coach Picard on this great milestone!”

