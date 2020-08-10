BERLIN — Berlin's own Ron Couture is the final "Goalie Challenge" at this point in time, and his story is as the other ones were, reflective, interesting and nostalgic for sure.
Ron grew up on the East Side of Berlin, and as a small fry wanted to play with the big boys, guys like Curly Morin, the Albert boys, Cuba and Guido and many others.
"The guys either put me between the boots (later would graduate to actual goals with pipes and netting) or I would volunteer to go there, even though I did always have skates,” Ron shared. “Eventually, I moved up to the Little Angels from 1956-60 and later the Big Angels. My grammar school coach was none other than Armand Arguin, the greatest coach ever, and later I had Albie Brodeur at Notre Dame and Marcel Morency at Berlin High.”
Ron does remember Cuba Albert hitting him in the mouth as he was attempting to freeze the puck, and breaking a front tooth. Is that where you got the nickname "Ding?”
During those days of the 50s and early 60s, Ron said, "There was lots of hockey talent in the local grammar schools such as Angel Guardian, the Saints-Joseph, Pat's and Regis as well as Berlin Junior High. The greats teams at NDHS and BHS all got their roots in those leagues."
During the 1958-59 season, Ron was selected to the Berlin Little All-Star Team and they were treated to a weekend in Montreal, Canada, during that season. As he recalled, "We stayed with Canadian families of the players we were going against, and since I spoke fluent French, but lacked a bit when it came to English, I figured I would have it made. Wouldn't you know it, I was housed with an English-speaking family!"
Ron continued, "We played a local all-star team at the Henry Richard Arena and lost 17-1. Ray Murphy gave up eight goals and I gave up nine, or something like that. Pete Belanger got the lone goal for us. The Big All-Stars won 5-3 behind the goaltending of Pete Tremblay, along with players like Guido Albert, Robert Couture, Yvon Jalbert and others. The weekend concluded with a special life-time memory of Saturday Night at the Forum, where the Montreal Canadians played the Detroit Red Wings, with guys like Rocket Richard, Doug Harvey, Gordie Howe, Terry Sawchuck, Jacques Plante and so many more. I remember we received a Canadian's players' autographed miniature hockey stick and a great many memories that I will never forget."
The concluding statement by Ron Couture fits in good with all of the goalie stories I was fortunate to share with you and that is this: "Those were the best years of my life, I enjoyed every moment of them and would love to go back and revisit them."
Thanks Ron for your response and for the classic photo that should be accompanying this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.