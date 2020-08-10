Scottie Fraziers 2 To Go Tiger Sportsman
1. Nick Gilcris
2. Brad Bushey
3. David Whitter
EKeys 4 Cars Formula Fours
1. Chris Caron
2. Jacob Roy
3. Dan Stinson
White Mountain Community College Bone Stock 6&8 Cyl.
1. Mike Sherburne
2. Brenna Humphrey
3. Jamie Swallow
Claudette & Dean’s Place Dare Devil
1. Evan Gilbert
2. Danny Stinson
3. Cassi Leonard
Lil Rascals Dwarfs
1. Richie Turner
2. Justin Stacey
3. Roger Edgecomb
Dalton Mountain Motorsports Enduro
1. Cody Hodge
2. Leon Keniston
3. Paul Hodge
