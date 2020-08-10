Riverside Speedway Dare Devils

Karsen Murphy, fellow go kart competitor, with Dare Devil winner,Evan Gilbert of Gorham at Riverside Speedway. Both boys are 11-year-old race fans and drivers! (COURTESY PHOTO

Scottie Fraziers 2 To Go Tiger Sportsman

1. Nick Gilcris

2. Brad Bushey

3. David Whitter

EKeys 4 Cars Formula Fours

1. Chris Caron

2. Jacob Roy

3. Dan Stinson

White Mountain Community College Bone Stock 6&8 Cyl.

1. Mike Sherburne

2. Brenna Humphrey

3. Jamie Swallow

Claudette & Dean’s Place Dare Devil

1. Evan Gilbert

2. Danny Stinson

3. Cassi Leonard

Lil Rascals Dwarfs

1. Richie Turner

2. Justin Stacey

3. Roger Edgecomb

Dalton Mountain Motorsports Enduro

1. Cody Hodge

2. Leon Keniston

3. Paul Hodge

