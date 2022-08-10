WINDSOR, Conn. — The New Hampshire State Champion Berlin Ryan-Scammon Post 36 wrapped up its baseball season over the weekend, going 1-2 to finish fourth overall at the New England American Legion Junior Championships in Windsor.
“Well, it was a helluva ride this season,” Coach DJ Johnson posted on Facebook. “Lots of ups and downs. Finished the season as state champions and fourth in the northeast!”
He added: “As a coach, I enjoy watching players grow as athletes and young men. I never stop learning with these boys. I hope they all enjoyed a season of competitive ball.”
Members of the team are Caleb Bradford, Rob Breault, Jacob Brown, William Carder, Noah Covell, Kaiden Dowse, Kolton Dowse, Sawyer Hussey, Kody Lemieux, Kolin Melanson, Brody Nagel, Jack Robinson, Sam Seavey, Liam Shaw, Ian St. Cyr, and Bridger Viger.
Joining Johnson on the coaching staff are Rick and Jacob Mercier and Dylan Bisson.
The team is a true representation of the North Country with players from Berlin, Colebrook, Gorham, Kennett High and White Mountains Regional on the roster.
Eight teams qualified for the Northeast Championships — Danbury Post 60, the Connecticut champions; Upper Deck Post 86/14, the Rhode Island champs; Whitestown Post 1113, the New York stage champions; Sandwich Post 188, the Massachusetts champs; South Windsor Post 133, the Connecticut state hosts; Cranston Post 20, the Rhode Island state runner-up; Wilbraham Post 286, the Mass. state runner-up; and Post 36.
Post 36 opened the single-elimination, metal bat, tournament on Friday morning, facing Cranston Post 20. The boys from the Granite State dominated, winning 13-0 to advance to the semifinals.
In other first-round games on Friday, Sandwich eliminated South Windsor 5-2; Whitestown knocked out Wilbraham 14-3; and Danbury ousted Upper Deck 8-1.
In Saturday’s semifinals, Post 36 met previously undefeated 31-0 Danbury in the first game of the day. The boys from the Nutmeg State came out swinging, jumping out to a 6-0 early lead en route to a 10-0 victory.
Sandwich beat Whitestown 6-5 in a thriller to punch its ticket to the championship game.
Berlin and Whitestown locked up in an old-fashion slugfest in the third-place game on Sunday morning. The teams combined for 27 runs, but it was the Empire State that prevailed, winning 15-12.
In the title game, Sandwich ended Danbury’s quest for an undefeated season with a 5-3 victory.
Post 36 won the New Hampshire championship on Aug. 2 scoring early and often on its way to a comfortable 13-4 victory over Exeter Post 32 at Holman Stadium in Nashua.
There are 23 junior American Legion teams in the Granite State.
The last time the Berlin legion won the state championship was in 1968-69.
Kennett High Coach Josh McAllister has created a Go Fund Me page (tinyurl.com/4dz6dyxb) to help defray expenses for championship rings for the players.
“The summer of 2022 has been a Cinderella story for our local junior legion team,” he wrote, “From starting the summer 0-3 to ultimately qualifying for the state tournament and completing a series of come-from-behind victories to win it all, it has truly been magical. This team of young men from smaller high schools in the North Country of our state has had to compete against teams stacked with Division I players all season only to come out on top as N.H. Junior Legion State Champions. The Post 36 roster is comprised of players from Berlin High School, Colebrook Academy, Gorham High School, Kennett High School and White Mountains Regional High School.
“This team deserves a lasting memento to remember this fantastic summer. We are looking to purchase personalized championship rings for each player and coach on the team. Preliminary pricing is approximately $2,500 for rings for all players and coaches. Your donation will go directly toward the purchase of the rings. If our fundraising exceeds the amount needed for the rings, the remainder will go toward registration fees for next legion season.”
As of Monday, the page had surpassed $2,500 in pledges.
Johnson looks forward to the team celebrating its fantastic season soon.
“In time we will be setting up a banquet where we can all get together and see these boys receive their well-deserved championships rings,” he posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.