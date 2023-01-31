BERLIN — The Berlin High boys’ basketball team finds itself with plenty to play for as we round the corner into the final third of the regular season. A playoff berth is within reach for the Mountaineers.
There are seven seniors on this year’s team including Ross Belanger, Jacob Dalphonse, Jeremiah Dow, Sawyer Holbrook, Kevin Murphy, Brian Perry Jr. and Anthony Poirier; three juniors — Cam Gonyer, Jonah Huot and Haden Poulin; and one sophomore —Owen Mcdonough.
For Coach Jesse Arsenault and his brother Steve, the mission since the first day of preseason practice in November has been to get better fundamentally and make a playoff appearance.
With 21 teams in the division, and the NHIAA’s 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play, this means the top 14 teams will make the tournament. As of Tuesday, the Mountaineers sat on the playoff bubble in 14th with a 3-8 record and six regular-season games left.
The season started on an upbeat note with two quick victories against Newfound (49-40 at home on Dec. 13) and Prospect Mountain (44-43 in Alton on Dec. 15), but then a run of injuries and illness hit, sending the Mountaineers into a five-game losing skid and a loss of confidence.
The Mounties fell 64-39 at home to Belmont on Dec. 19; played well at home against Kennett High (4-4 in Division II) before a lack of depth caught up with the team and it fell 61-54; lost 31-25 at home to rival White Mountains on Jan. 3; dropped a 68-39 contest at Somersworth on Jan. 6; and were edged out 49-48 in Meredith against Inter-Lakes on Jan. 10.
Berlin halted the streak with a nail-biting 33-32 victory at home against Division IV neighbors Gorham on Jan. 12.
The win streak was short-lived and followed by three defeats, 58-20 at St. Thomas on Jan. 16; a tough 44-41 loss at home to Prospect Mountain on Jan. 17; and a 59-31 loss to Kennett in Conway on Jan. 19.
As the season has progressed, the boys have grown closer to one another and Coach Arsenault says “Continuity is what we are looking for and in the last few games we have seen more of it.”
Dow is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 19.5 points per game for the first four games but since then opponents have built their game plans around defending him along with Poulin, who is deadly in the paint.
Gonyer has shown signs of being the next leader, while Perry is starting to heat up after a slow start to his season.
Poirier has done well as the team’s floor general running the point. Murphy’s return to the lineup after missing the first six games has given the team a shot in the arm — his passion and hard work are contagious.
Berlin’s bench is very small and relatively young from an experience standpoint, but the Mountaineers play with passion and are getting better every day.
Berlin can make playoffs with some late-season wins. Coach Arsenault said he “is very proud of his boys” as they continue to push forward.
