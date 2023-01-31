BERLIN — The Berlin High boys’ basketball team finds itself with plenty to play for as we round the corner into the final third of the regular season. A playoff berth is within reach for the Mountaineers.

There are seven seniors on this year’s team including Ross Belanger, Jacob Dalphonse, Jeremiah Dow, Sawyer Holbrook, Kevin Murphy, Brian Perry Jr. and Anthony Poirier; three juniors — Cam Gonyer, Jonah Huot and Haden Poulin; and one sophomore —Owen Mcdonough.

