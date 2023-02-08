Berlin Nordic - Cora Treiss 2

Cora Treiss is having an outstanding senior year cross-country skiing for Berlin High. Her dad, Rick, offered this fun fact. “We have an old plain bib and make the numbers out of hockey tape.” It’s working because this Mountaineer is skiing great. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Cora Treiss has been the face of the cross-country skiing for Berlin High for the past four years. Cora is the lone Mountaineer in the program yet has continued to flourish in the sport.

Cora is so committed to cross-country skiing, that she makes the trip through Pinkham Notch after school to train with the Kennett High cross-country team. Her commitment and dedication is all that’s good in sports.

