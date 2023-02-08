Cora Treiss is having an outstanding senior year cross-country skiing for Berlin High. Her dad, Rick, offered this fun fact. “We have an old plain bib and make the numbers out of hockey tape.” It’s working because this Mountaineer is skiing great. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Cora Treiss has been the face of the cross-country skiing for Berlin High for the past four years. Cora is the lone Mountaineer in the program yet has continued to flourish in the sport.
Cora is so committed to cross-country skiing, that she makes the trip through Pinkham Notch after school to train with the Kennett High cross-country team. Her commitment and dedication is all that’s good in sports.
Age: 18
Family: Mom, Amy Wilson, Dad, Rick Treiss.
Hometown: Berlin.
Grade: Senior.
Sports you play at BHS: “Cross-country running, Nordic skiing and track and field.
How long have you been playing: “I’ve been playing sports ever since kindergarten, although I’ve been skiing since I was 3 years old.”
What has been your favorite high school sports moment: “My favorite sport moment would have to be a ski race at White Moutains where I skied with a few of my teammates from Kennett and we all pushed each other throughout the race and all got better results because of that.”
Do you prefer classic or skate skiing and why: “I prefer skate skiing because it’s faster than classic skiing.”
What makes a good teammate in your opinion: “A good teammate is someone who pushes their teammates to do better while supporting them.”
What's your goal for the future: “After high school I plan on skiing in college and majoring in environmental science.”
Pre-race rituals: “I always try and foam roll before a race.”
