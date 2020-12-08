PELETIER, N.C. — Cody LeBlanc picked up the victory in the Carolina Mini-Stock Challenge 4-Cylinder Nationals main event at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway on Nov. 14 — his first win at the track.
The Berlin driver started on the pole and led all 80 laps en route to the victory just one day before his 28th birthday. After the race, he celebrated what was one of the biggest wins of his career after outlasting Michael Tucker and Robert Strmiska.
“I was saving a lot,” LeBlanc said in victory lane. “My spotter did a great job by giving me a gap. Whenever I’d get the lead, I’d put it on cruise control. We had such an awesome car tonight. This is a huge redemption from 2018. I’ll definitely take that.”
LeBlanc had finished in the runner-up position in 2018 to eventual winner Adam Resnick after starting on the pole and leading the most laps.
“I needed this win for sure,” LeBlanc remarked. “At home, with all the big races, I just always found a way to choke away a win so it feels good to get one. I’ve got too many people to thank, most of all my dad, Jean. Two weeks ago, there was no chance we were going to race. We had a really bad wreck up north and we got it all back together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.