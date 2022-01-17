CONWAY — Fresh off of being named to his third Olympic team, Center Conway’s Sean Doherty posted his best result of the 2021-22 IBU World Cup season by finishing 20th in the 10K sprint race in Oberhof, Germany, last Friday.
Recent unseasonably warm temperatures in the Oberhof area, according to the Team USA website, led to the men’s sprint being moved from Thursday to Friday. “The balmy conditions have also led organizers to use stored snow from their snow depot to restore the track,” the site stated.
Biathlon is a winter sport that combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.
Doherty was ready to race and by finishing 20th secured his first World Cup points of the winter.
Alexandr Loginov of Russia won the spring by covering the 10K course with two shooting stations in 27:00.8, going 9-10 on the range with his lone miss coming at the prone station.
Frenchman Emilien Jacquelin and Norwegian Sturla Holm Laegreid finished second and third, respectively in the 109-skier field, 6.5 and 15.1 seconds behind. Both had a miss at the standing station while Jacquelin also recorded a miss at the prone station.
Doherty, the son of Mary and Dan Doherty of Center Conway, was 1:05.4 back of Loginov and went 9-10 from the shooting stations with the lone miss coming from the prone station.
Teammates Paul Schommer (Appleton, Wis.) and Jake Brown (St. Paul, Minn.) also turned in strong performances, finishing 24th and 34, respectively, 1:15.6 back with one miss (from the prone position) and 1:34.4 back with there misses (one from the prone and two standing).
By finishing in the top 60, Doherty, Schommer and Brown earn a spot in Sunday’s 12.5K pursuit. The athletes left the starting line based on the order of their placements with Loginov departing first and Doherty 20th.
France’s Quentin Fillion Maillet won the pursuit in 36:48.3, going 18-20 at the four shooting stations with just two misses at the first prone site. Sweden’s Sebastian Samuelson was second, 9.9 seconds back with one miss (at the second prone site), while Tarjei Boe of Norway was 15.6 seconds back with three misses (one of the first standing station and two in the second prone round).
Loginov was fifth overall, finishing 18.5 seconds back with four misses (one on the second prone round and three on the final standing round which forced him to ski a 200-meter penalty loop).
Doherty ended up as the top American, placing 28th overall, 2:49.7 back with four misses (one at the first standing station, one at the second prone and two at the final standing site).
Schommer was 37th, 3:21.4 back with three misses (one at the second prone station and two in the final standing round), while Brown was 45th, 3:55.4 back with five misses (two at the first prone station followed by one at each of the final thee stations).
Doherty punched his ticket to the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China next month after turning in dominating performances in the sprint and pursuit races at the U.S. Biathlon Olympic Trials held in Arber, Germany, on Jan. 4-5.
“I am very happy to make the Olympic team,” Doherty, 26, shared in an email. “It is a unique feeling to be headed to the games, and I am looking forward to representing the USA.”
Doherty is scheduled to race in his next World Cup in Ruhpolding, Germany, on Thursday when he wears bib No. 1 in the 10K sprint. The race can be seen live on the Peacock Channel at 8:30 a.m.
