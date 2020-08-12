BERLIN — Berlin Recreation conducted a seven-week Monday-Friday summer playground program with a total of 26 children registered. While not all came every day when they did participate the recreation leaders involved them in games, sports, crafts, parties, free books and much more.
Educational presentations from Berlin Police Officer Dennis Gale and Kodiak and Fish and Game Conservation Officer Robert Mancini and K-9 Ruger were a real treat for the children.
The program concluded last Friday with a pizza party and going away treats for all. Berlin Recreation Department was fortunate to have capable leaders in Ashley Landers, Lauren Frenette, Kelly McCormick, Makenna Balderrama and Jace Arsenault this summer.
Summer soccer
Berlin Recreation was able to once again offer the North Country Youth Summer Soccer program.
Last year Craig Melanson knew it would be his final season and informed me his long-time assistant Tony Valliere would take over heading up the program,” said Director Terry Letarte. “I am sure Tony didn’t expect his first year to be filled with so much uncertainty but he handled all aspects of the program with much dedication and professionalism.”
Letarte said due to COVID-19, the number of participants dropped significantly. Last summer 130 children from grades kindergarten through eighth participated; this year we had 64.
“Our league had three teams of Mites – K-second grade; four teams of Juniors – third-fifth grade and two teams of Seniors – sixth-eighth grade with smaller numbers on each team,” said Letarte. “With health and safety in mind, Tony did make some minor changes like disinfecting equipment prior to game time and not having throw-ins to reduce the time children made contact with the ball. Berlin Recreation also put up signs strongly encouraging face coverings.”
He added: “While the low numbers certainly reflected hesitation on many families to participate, the children that did play appreciated the chance to run around in the fresh air and salvage some of their summer. The season (finished up Aug. 5-7 at Community Field). Every child (received) a water bottle with a soccer ball and NCYSL Season 2020 emblazoned on it as a souvenir of their 2020 season.
“Berlin Recreation wishes to thank Tony Valliere and his group of dedicated volunteer coaches: Ryan Poulin, Grace Bradley, Kyra Woodward, Matt and Jen Buteau, Bernie Martel, Lynda Arsenault, Dustin Bouchard, Kurt Melanson, Derek Gagne, Al Woodward and Griffin Melanson.
