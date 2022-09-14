BERLIN — Ari Richard started the scoring in the first quarter in Monday's Berlin field hockey game assisted by Cienna Langlais and Emily Smith. The Eagles countered knotting it at 1-1 Three minutes later and the game stayed that way until Mountaineer’s Emily Smith scored on a scramble in front of the Eagle’s net, assists going to Lacey Johns and Cienna Langlais and taking a 2-1 lead into the fourth quarter.
Kennett then scored at the 9:20 mark of the fourth quarter. In the overtime period Cienna Langlais picked up the ball at about midfield and carried it through three defenders and found Emily Smith who buried the one-timer into the Eagles' goal to give the Mountaineers a 3-2 win. Berlin improves to 3-2 and travels to Gilford Friday.
Berlin tops Farmington-Nute
BERLIN — Jason Sweatt scored on a rebound early in the first half to put the Mountaineers on top 1-0. Dillon Boucher received a pass from Boyd Poulin and put it past the Farmington goalkeeper. Boyd Poulin scored the next two goals with the assists coming from Jameson Walsh and Aric Huter, and put the Mountaineers up 4-0 ending the first half. Berlin outshot Farmington 13-3 in route to a 4-0 final and giving Berlin’s Haden Poulin his second shutout of the young season. Berlin travels to Kearsage on Thursday.
Gorham notches two wins this week
GORHAM — Brendan Saladino scored three goals and his brother Jack added two more as the Huskies soccer team defeated Pittsburg-Canaan, 7-0, on Saturday, outshooting them 19-3. Abe Backler and Landyn Croteau each had goals as well.
Gorham hosted the Profile Patriots on Tuesday. Both teams were undefeated at 5-0. The game was scoreless until the 41-minute mark when Gorham’s Jack Saladino received a pass from Connor Lemoine and the Huskies took a 1-0 lead into the half.
Both teams battled hard in the second half but Gorham’s defense and the Huskies goalkeeper Aiden Corrigan stood their ground to get the 1-0 victory and remain undefeated at 6-0. Gorham travels to Groveton Thursday.
