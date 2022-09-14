By DJ Johnson

BERLIN — Ari Richard started the scoring in the first quarter in Monday's Berlin field hockey game assisted by Cienna Langlais and Emily Smith. The Eagles countered knotting it at 1-1 Three minutes later and the game stayed that way until Mountaineer’s Emily Smith scored on a scramble in front of the Eagle’s net, assists going to Lacey Johns and Cienna Langlais and taking a 2-1 lead into the fourth quarter.

