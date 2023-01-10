BERLIN — Basketball came alive when the Berlin High tipped off the 2022-23 boy’s basketball season on a winning note, 49-40, over the visiting Newfound Bears on Dec. 13.

Berlin’s man-to-man defense was smothering and Jeremiah Dow scored 25 points to the lead the Mountaineers offensively. He also grabbed five rebounds and blocked four shots.

