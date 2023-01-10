BERLIN — Basketball came alive when the Berlin High tipped off the 2022-23 boy’s basketball season on a winning note, 49-40, over the visiting Newfound Bears on Dec. 13.
Berlin’s man-to-man defense was smothering and Jeremiah Dow scored 25 points to the lead the Mountaineers offensively. He also grabbed five rebounds and blocked four shots.
Newfound came out firing hitting three 3-pointers in a row but Berlin Coach Jesse Arsenault strategic time-outs calmed the Mountaineers down and focus was restored.
Haden Poulin had 15 points and shut down the Bear’s star shooter the rest of the way.
“Newfound brought a unique defense that our boys had never seen and it took some time to adjust, but once we did it was smooth sailing,” Coach Arsenault said.
Berlin had a short bench and that made things difficult down the stretch.
“Our team defense will keep us in most games and once we have a full squad, I think we will compete all year,” said Arsenault.
He added: “Jacob Dalphonse was our hustle player of the game.”
Jeremiah Dow really showed his leadership and maturity throughout the game. His constant communication was a key to the Mountaineers victory.
Berlin, which improved to 2-0 after a trip to Alton on Thursday with a 44-43 nail biting win over Prospect Mountain, was scheduled to return to the hardwood Wednesday night against Kennett High. Results were not known as of press time.
