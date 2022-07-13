In a recent letter to The Berlin Sun, I raised questions about what “fair share” is when it comes to individual taxes. Instead of responding to the questions I posed, Frank LaFarriere went off on a tangent, bemoaning the fact that there are some corporations that didn’t pay any taxes, insinuating, I guess, that these corporations are greedy, were not paying their fair share.
Frank, what’s your point? Did these corporations do anything illegal? Nope. They took deductions and credits available to them, just like everyone else does when they take their standard deduction, or itemize, if that works to their advantage. When you file your taxes, do you take the deductions you are allowed under the law, Frank? Are you greedy and not paying your fair share if you take them? If you don’t take them, I would think that your ton might be a few pounds short of 2000.
Truth is, U.S. corporations pay billions in taxes every year. While a billion dollars sounds like a lot of money-except to Democrats who spend trillions without blinking an eye, the profits corporations make are distributed among millions of shareholders, both big and small, who took a risk. Those shareholders pay taxes on their earnings. Also, Fortune 500 companies employ over 13,000,000 people, who also pay taxes on their wages. Big business is not the enemy.
While Frank wants to blame Republicans for everything, Democrats have never come out in favor of any significant tax code reform. It is obvious why. Even Ray Charles can see that.
