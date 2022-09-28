To the editor:
Democrats love to promote increasing corporate income taxes and increasing the taxes on the rich — everyone paying their “fair share.”
Democrats love to promote increasing corporate income taxes and increasing the taxes on the rich — everyone paying their “fair share.”
They fail to recognize that the top 1 percent already pay around 40 percent of federal income taxes collected, and the top 50 percent pay about 97 percent, while the bottom 50 percent pay about 3 percent.
According to the Tax Foundation, in 2020, 60.6 percent of households, paid no federal income taxes. That number has generally been 40 to 45 percent in pre-pandemic years.
In addition, the federal government administers over 80 needs-based social programs, overseen by multiple agencies. These programs cost American taxpayers close to a trillion dollars a year. That does not include Medicare, Medicaid or Social Security. The result is that, while many Americans not only do not pay any income taxes, they get additional “income” from the government.
Why is it that businesses are currently having a hard time finding employees? Could it be at least partly because, if you tax people who work, and pay people who don’t, you’re going to get a lot of people not working? You don’t get people to stand on their own two feet and accept responsibility, to become taxpayers themselves, if everything is given to them.
Help people? Definitely. But helping people needs to be directed toward getting people to become self-sufficient, not on becoming dependent on government handouts. For the most part, help should be a temporary thing.
Incidentally, have you ever heard of an economy that was taxed into prosperity? Apparently, Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Ann Kuster and Chris Pappas have.
Vaughn Roy
Berlin
