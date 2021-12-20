To the editor:
In the Dec. 16 letter to the editor in the Sun entitled, “Bounties keep indoctrination out of schools,” the writer asserts that Berlin School Board members are un-American communists fostering the indoctrination of school children and should be subjected to vigilante “bounties.” Conversely, he states that the “school choice” voucher system, supported by “the people’s money,” is “the American way.”
The letter goes on to falsely state that masks and vaccines are ineffective against COVID and that “the best vaccine is having had COVID,” further falsely claiming that effective therapeutics are lied about and that our government is being controlled by “communist democrats.” He ends by exclaiming that “only the truth will set you free.”
So be it then. Here is the truth:
The public school system was the brainchild of Horace Mann of Franklin, Massachusetts, (1796-1859) whose vision was that, in American society, education should be free and universal, nonsectarian, democratic in method, and reliant on well-trained professional teachers. Mann’s vision, opposed by some religious organizations of his time, became the American system, emulated by other nations with the exception of authoritarian, undemocratic, and religiously-controlled countries.
It involved taxing everybody in a community to contribute, electing public school committees to manage the schools, and hiring educated professionals who met universally accepted requirements in preparation for the job of teacher so that graduates would meet the same high standards of achievement across each state.
Parents participated in their children’s education by exercising their votes in local elections, attending public hearings of those officials elected, and forming local Parent-Teacher Organizations. That’s how the actual democratic system of public education in America has worked since its inception.
Thanks to New Hampshire’s Republican-controlled legislature and governor, however, we now have a system that permits a family to send a child to any private school, whether accredited or not, controlled without input from any elected official, without compliance with any accepted norms, which have the power to teach misinformation and indoctrinate children with whatever rewriting of history and unscientific religious cultism it chooses and to hire teachers without qualifications.
Most shockingly and undemocratically, however, they are permitted to do this using YOUR tax dollars for which you will have absolutely no say as to how they are applied. That is the very sectarian, undemocratic, and authoritarian nightmare that Mann fought.
We have come full circle. Moreover, “school choice” proponents, in true Orwellian fashion, refer to this as “American” and “democratic,” while overlooking the fact that it is nothing less than taxation without representation, against which we fought a revolution in 1776.
This kind of school, favored by the letter writer, could indoctrinate children with the conspiratorial lies of the kind he espoused in his letter, blatantly false and dangerous, all of which can be easily debunked with a brief literature search in the library or on a computer, a skill which public school graduates are taught.
Apparently, the letter writer, failed by whatever school he attended, did not emerge with those basics, all the more reason why we must strive for more, not less, state funding for our public schools, which the state Supreme Court has held constitutionally inadequate, lest we end up with an entire community of graduates of sectarian, or worse, fascist curricula which will, as with the letter writer, render them incapable of discernment in the face of widely available scientific data on issues of critical importance, and, in the epitome of authoritarianism, be forced to pay for such indoctrination with our own tax dollars!
Theodore Bosen
Berlin
