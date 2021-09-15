To the editor:
Paul Grenier needs to run again for Mayor of Berlin. Here's why:
Under Grenier’s guidance as mayor, the Jericho Gateway-Route 110 redevelopment project was completed and the corridor began to grow an expanded commercial tax base.
ATV recreation took off with Grenier’s active support to become the region’s most significant tourist attractions, spurring a multiplier effect in restaurants and real estate. Main Street improvements like the Riverwalk project have enhanced both quality of life and home values along that corridor, and his support of Heritage Park encouraged multiple events that are bringing tourist money.
Both the Industrial Park and Jericho Road have seen growth in business investment, with more planned. Grenier was also instrumental in getting the Canadian manufacturer, Deflex, to come here.
Moreover, he paved the way for North Country Growers who will soon build a huge greenhouse operation supplying over 80 local jobs with benefits. In addition, Grenier has been a vital ally of the new owners of Cascade Mill, which owns property here and employs Berlin citizens, advocating for renovation funding for a broader product array with a greener footprint.
Finally, in addition to the successful reconstruction of Berlin’s main arteries, Route 16 and Hutchins Street, replete with parking and walkways, and his successful trips to Concord to bring back most of the education funding Berlin is entitled to, Grenier also crossed party lines to endorse the current governor in persuading him to save Berlin’s pellet boiler and the jobs and revenue it provides.
Overall, Grenier kept Berlin stable and moving forward in a post-mill era thanks to his skill and courage.
With a new city manager to come, and Berlin still in need of a steady hand, it’s a bad time to take a chance on Pastor Haynes, the newcomer with no municipal background who wants to start at the top. Haynes’ church just filed suit against the city for damage it claims was caused by the flushing of a fire hydrant in 2018. The city’s insurer dismissed the claim back then as frivolous. Just think of the conflicts of interest that will arise with a mayor suing his own city while serving as its chief executive.
Moreover, in his sermon of Sept. 12, available on YouTube, Haynes accused President Joe Biden of hatemongering by requiring either COVID testing or a vaccination in the workplace as a new OSHA standard in companies with over100 employees, as if taking a simple free test to save the lives of fellow workers were an affront to anybody.
Haynes followed that with spreading misinformation to his flock, telling them that “even the vaccinated can catch the virus,” but leaving out the well-publicized science that the asymptomatic unvaccinated, comprising over 50 percent of those infected, are the main sources spreading the Delta variant, and at an alarming rate many times higher than the vaccinated do, and the unvaccinated people who need hospitalization are dying at 10 times the rate of the vaccinated.
I don’t know what kind of church Foursquare is, but in my church, we teach Christ’s commandment to love one another as Christ loves us. That would include getting a virtually risk-free vaccination to save the lives, and livelihoods, of our families and co-workers.
The first signs for Haynes went up next to Trump flags being displayed long after it became clear that Trump was more than a sore loser, but a delusional, dangerous insurrectionist. If those are the people Haynes is empowering, we are going to have big trouble if he’s mayor.
Please join me in urging Mayor Grenier to step up one more time.
Theodore Bosen
Berlin
