To the editor:
In the Berlin Sun letter to the editor published on June 22, entitled, "True science considers all of the evidence," the letter writer argued that the "true science" on the subject of masks and vaccines, as tools to fight COVID-19, is found in the Great Barrington Declaration, authored by three doctors associated with the American Institute for Economic Research, a libertarian economic think tank funded by the Koch Brothers with a history of promoting herd immunity as an economic solution to epidemics.
They also have a history of refuting other generally accepted science, like climate change. These docs are also associated with discredited Trump advisor Scott Atlas, who got a job on the White House Task Force after promoting a policy allowing the COVID infection to "take its course."
Most epidemiologists warn against such a policy as being a mass killer that would leave millions of Americans dead and even more permanently damaged. In response to the declaration of these three proponents of this discredited economic approach, more than 80 renowned epidemiologists published a terse statement condemning their proposal as "unscientific and dangerous." That statement, entitled, "The John Snow Memorandum" (johnsnowmemo.com), named after a world-renowned epidemiologist, was published in The Lancet, the world's leading and most respected medical and epidemiological journal.
In other false statements, the writer alleged that no studies proving the efficacy of masks were ever peer-reviewed. Not true (See: "Effectiveness of Mask Wearing to Control Community Spread of SARS-CoV-2," Feb. 10, 2021, Journal of the American Medical Association). The writer also declared that there is no evidence of asymptomatic spread, yet the epidemiological consensus at this nation's top public health university, Johns Hopkins, is that asymptomatic spread accounts for 40 percent of the pandemic and is the chief reason there are more variants developing.
People with hidden agendas foster conspiracy theories about everything, even biological dangers, to promote their political worldviews instead of, in this case, what real epidemiologists have discovered to make it possible for us to stop the spread of COVID. They ignore the fact that every school child from the 1960s to the present has had at least seven vaccinations just to attend school, even the children of these conspiracy theorists, themselves.
Suddenly, however, they think this one's going to place a chip in their bloodstream or kill them because some svengali-like character with an overgrown narcissistic ego, and his sycophants, chose to get their kicks casting a pandemic spell over them.
That's why we are facing a surge of the "Delta" variant this fall with devastating consequences unless the uninformed and weak-minded among us join the real world and get vaccinated.
Theodore Bosen
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.