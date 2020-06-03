To the editor:
You’ve heard of “The New Math.” As of May 29th, 2020, we now have yet another mutation. It’s called, “Sununu Math!”
The CDC called for 14 days of steadily decreasing numbers of COVID-19 cases before relaxing restrictions and on May 29th, Governor Sununu announced the widest range of re-openings yet, including lodging, even for out-of-staters from heavily infected states, based on New Hampshire’s “declining numbers.”
Well, here are our numbers for the prior 14 days:
New Cases: 88, 98, 41, 57, 69, 149, 67, 81, 77, 63, 50, 34, 56, 101, 107
See the steady decline? Neither do I, but I haven’t yet grasped Sununu Math.
Two weeks ago, to justify the announced re-openings at that time, the governor explained that the climbing number of cases over the prior two weeks in New Hampshire were merely due to increased testing, an argument he learned to parrot from his mentor-in-chief no doubt, but this time we did not even hear that excuse, because in the last two weeks testing plateaued in our state and then started declining. In this instance, the governor felt he did not even need an explanation. Like the Mad Hatter, he just stated it as if it were obvious that, “our numbers were doing down.” Perhaps he’s is counting on Sununu Math catching on here in the North Country as education funding has been declining more than the coronavirus.
Governor’s Councilor Andru Volinsky called upon Sununu to follow Nashua’s lead and mandate masks be worn in public. Dr. Nora Traviss, PhD, Environmental Health, a member of the New Hampshire Science and Public Health Task Force, has stated that, “The science is very clear on masks. If 80% of all of us wear a mask that is only 50% effective then we could extinguish transmission of the virus.”
That’s because, according to the CDC, a non-mask wearer infects an average of 3 other people while he is shedding the virus, but the mask wearer, on average, only 1 other. As it takes five days for symptoms to appear, and many infected persons don’t even ever get symptoms, infected people don’t always know they are spreading the virus, at least not for the first five days they are asymptomatic and still circulating in public. If you do not wear a mask and infect three other unmasked people in five days, each one of them will infect three others in the next five days for a total of 9, then each one of them three others for a total of 27, and finally, in 14 days, your original infection spreads to a total of 121 people because all chose not to wear masks.
During that same time, however, masked persons infect just one each, in turn, for a total of three infections. So, by not wearing masks, you and your unmasked co-transmitters, create an excess of 118 infections in two weeks over what the masked people rack up. That’s what you call an “exponential spread” in the language of plain old regular math. Not sure if its recognized in Sununu Math.
New Zealand, Greece, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, and several other countries have all stopped the spread, so it can be done. We can do it. Especially here in the North Country of New Hampshire where it has not yet even gotten a foothold. Wear a mask!
Theodore Bosen
Berlin
