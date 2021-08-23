To the editor:
Will Berlin embroil itself in a tif over tax increment financing (TIF)? Presently there is a Master Plan Update underway. The most predominant question among community participants in the first Master Plan Update forum was, "Will we work toward a shared vision of the future in crafting this new plan only to have it sit on the shelf, ignored for the next decade?"
It's the most important question to answer, and to answer up front, so that people will continue to come forward to contribute with the confidence that their efforts will not be in vain. The way it is answered is for those holding the reins of city government, through their current acts and statements, to make it clear that they intend to be guided by the Master Plan going forward. Nothing would speak louder to indicate that the Master Plan will be ignored than for the City Council to move forward in instituting a TIF district before a community consensus has been achieved on just where and how such a pro-development tax subsidy should be implemented. After all, TIF awards will create a community-wide sacrifice up front for every TIF granted. Consequently, the greater community should be fully invested in the approach.
At the initial Master Planning Forum, there was discussion about where to focus resources for the greater good of Berlin's future, and, most notably, there was significant debate about whether it is more prudent to continue promoting Route 110, or downtown instead. Deliberations on this issue have only just scratched the surface, but whatever the resulting ultimate consensus, a decision on a TIF district needs to await guidance from the whole community via its new master plan, and not be prematurely dictated from the top in blatant disregard of it at the inception of the process. Because, if that happens, the question of whether the Master Plan will be ignored will have been decisively answered in the affirmative, and further Master Planning in Berlin will be DOA right out of the gate.
Theodore Bosen
Berlin
