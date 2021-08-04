To the editor:
Craig Cates is a County Official and former mayor from Key West who contracted COVID-19 and survived, but who inadvertently gave it to his wife and daughter who did not.
Cates, a NAPA dealer and third generation Key Westerner, served as mayor from 2009 until 2018. He was named “Mayor Emeritus” and voted Key West’s “Best Elected Official” five years in a row. Unable to run again due to term limits, he was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill a vacant Republican seat on the County Commission.
Last November, he won re-election to that. Bending to peer pressure from his new mask-disdaining Republican friends, he had a crowded victory celebration without COVID precautions.
By the time, he learned that he had caught the virus, he had already spread it to his family. Fortunately, he recovered. However, his wife, Cheryl, lasted only a month and his daughter, Crystal, who initially appeared to recover thanks to a lung transplant, declined again until succumbing on June 24. She was 35.
Although their death certificates named COVID-19 as the primary cause, they suffered, along with Craig, from a common co-morbidity prevalent among many Americans, the “Trump-Republican-FOX Pandemic of Ignorance.”
This co-morbidity, spread by FOX News, is initially fostered by Trump Republicans like DeSantis, who, as a veritable fountain of COVID misinformation, has outlawed local mask mandates amidst the deadly proliferation of the new Delta variant now ripping through the south due to poor vaccination rates and precautions. But FOX has finally been outed as a willful purveyor of lies by none other than FOX, itself.
Recently sued by Stormy Daniels regarding Tucker Carlson’s defamatory statements, Fox lawyers, in their motion to dismiss, argued that Carlson “is not stating actual facts about the topics he discusses and is instead engaging in exaggeration and non-literal commentary” and that “reasonable people” would never mistake that for facts.
The court, after reviewing the Tucker Carlson show, agreed that it does not deal in facts and that reasonable people would clearly concur. It dismissed Daniels’ lawsuit on that basis. (McDougal v. FOX News Network, LLC, No. 1:2019cv11161 - Document 39, S.D.N.Y. 2020).
This “FOX News Defense” is presently being relied upon by FOX, OAN, Newsmax, and even Trump lawyers sued for lying about allegedly fraudulent voting machines, falsely claiming that their manufacturers conspired with Democrats to elect Biden.
These defendants now hope to avoid liability for defaming manufacturers by arguing that “no reasonable person” could possibly have believed that they were offering those claims as the truth, with the resulting implication that anyone actually relying on such claims possessed no semblance of reason.
Hence, it follows that when letter writers to this publication appear afflicted by this pandemic of ignorance in submitting false statements about COVID-19 taken verbatim from FOX propaganda, they should be called out and set straight lest the reason-challenged among us believe them.
Consequently, I hope to do that in the discussion section of this publication’s online version under each letter with false statements about COVID-19 and I invite afflicted letter writers to join me there to learn how to properly factcheck the Trump-Republican-FOX propaganda giving rise to them. Having taught at the college level how to perform legal and scientific research, I promise it will be a valuable clinic for victims of this dangerous co-morbidity, with an eye toward saving lives.
As made clear by the dismal 48 percent vaccination rate among Coos County residents, the Trump-Republican-Fox Pandemic of Ignorance must be cured before it kills us all.
Theodore Bosen
Berlin
