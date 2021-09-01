To the editor:
A time to heal.
Are you starting on your road to recovery?
Have you been in recovery and want to keep going in a positive direction?
There are many people in the community that are rooting for you and want to support your efforts and remind you, we care.
We want you to know you are not alone and there is a place to share or simply come listen.
There is a group of people meeting weekly that are either recovering addicts or people who want to support recovering addicts.
We meet at the Berlin Recreation Center, 672 First Ave. in Berlin on Mondays and Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m. Come when you can, stay for as long as you can. We hope to have lively conversations; may have games, crafts, special guest speakers — we are newly formed and working through this ourselves.
This group understands your struggles, because we have them as well.
We are a non-judgmental, non-political, non-denominational group that understands we are stronger together. While some people have degrees, many that share are everyday people and not licensed therapists. What is shared here is in no way a substitute for professional services. What is shared here, stays here!
Come for one night or both nights. Join in the conversations and activities or just sit back and observe knowing you are not alone.
We will be meeting at Berlin Recreation (603-752-2010) every Monday and Tuesday, 7-9 p.m. now until Sept. 21. Other locations for meetings to be determined.
Welcome to call April F. at (603) 728-8088 if any questions.
One minute, one hour, one day at a time.
Terry Letarte
Berlin
