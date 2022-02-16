Why should your elected representatives care what you think? With maps currently proposed for New Hampshire’s House, Senate and Executive Council districts, elected representatives won’t have to care about constituents’ needs. The maps have been drawn to keep districts safe for incumbents. No competition — no need to care!
Neither the House nor Senate redistricting committees stated their criteria for decisions. We can only infer.
The 2020 presidential election showed New Hampshire is almost evenly divided, with 49.8 percent voting Democratic and 50.2 percent Republican.
Yet 15 of the proposed Senate districts heavily favor Republicans, with only nine Senate districts leaning Democratic. It seems these maps were drawn to strongly favor one party.
Even more extreme, the Executive Council map favors Republicans, 4, to Democrats, 1. Gov. Chris Sununu admitted on NHPR that the current Executive Council map, with its snake-like District 2, is visibly gerrymandered. He promised to veto any map that was so unbalanced. But the proposed new Executive Council map has made no changes.
Debate is not important when a district is “safe” for candidates of a given party. Ideas do not get scrutinized, candidates do not get vetted, voters realize their votes hardly matter.
Less voter engagement, no competition between Democratic and Republican candidates, less competition of ideas — who will care about “democratic values”? And once a candidate is safely elected, there is less reason to listen to constituent concerns.
The only true competition that can be expected — when districts have a clearly dominant party — is competition in the primaries between mainstream and extreme candidates. We can expect greater polarization, more leaders elected from either the extreme right or extreme left. We will have less and less possibility of collaboration or compromise.
Please urge your lawmakers to reject these rigged maps, and insist on new districts to foster healthy competition.
