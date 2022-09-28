Dear Berliners, frequently over the last few months I have visited my daughter, a traveler at Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
I have noticed two things about Berlin. One is how pleasant and cheerful you are toward each other and toward strangers. I am sure you have your cranky pants, but my daughter and I have yet to meet them.
One very kind soul is Officer Jason Silva. While at the recycling plant, my dog put his paw on my door lock button and I was locked out of my truck in the pouring rain. Someone at the dump called the police and Officer Silva arrived. It must have taken him about 20 minutes to unlock the door, but he never gave up and never complained about having to do this in the rain. Rather he, like all the Berliners I have encountered, maintained his graciousness and good humor.
My other observation is your sidewalks. I walk that same mischievous dog in Berlin neighborhoods and often have to walk in the street to avoid cracks, chasms, weeds, and an assorted bush in the sidewalk.
I am aware the “City That Trees Built” is struggling to find its new identity in its post-tree economy. However, small things like a sidewalk free of plants and crevices goes a long way to increasing pride in your city. That pride will lead to bigger and better things for Berlin. And you all deserve that.
