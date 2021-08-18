To the editor:
Surely we ordinary people are doomed. The other day, in the parking lot of my local Walmart, I encountered an obese redneck. He bore a tee shirt spread out over his ample belly that bore the inscription, "The Bible sez the world is flat." The license plate on his car reads, "THEBIBLESZ."
I am reading a book by a young woman who was brought up in a Mormon household in an isolated corner of Idaho. She and her many siblings were not allowed to go to public school because they would be "indoctrinated." They would learn "truth" at the Sunday meeting of their sect. Her father was committed to shooting any public official who came to his door.
This kind of people, religious zealots and uneducated ignoramuses, make up as much as 40 percent of our population, yet because of gerrymandering and two Senators per state, they have at least 50 percent representation in Congress. So nothing sensible or reasonable becomes law because they are neither sensible or reasonable. You cannot argue with the willfully stupid.
Robert Kruszyna, the Coos County Curmudgeon
Randolph
