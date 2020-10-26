To the editor:
Too many people know of the Trump chaos and corruption. His former lawyer, his niece, former senior staff too numerous to count, his biographer and others say the president is a fragile, narcissistic, self-serving, lawless and racist individual.
Retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, former chief of staff, is quoted as having said to friends about Donald Trump: “The depths of his dishonesty is just astounding to me. The dishonesty, the transactional nature of every relationship, though it's more pathetic than anything else. He is the most flawed person I have ever met in my life.”
Retired Gen. Jim Mattis, former secretary of defense, wrote an extensive piece on Trump. An excerpt: "Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.”
Trump acknowledged the deadly coronavirus in an interview with Bob Woodword. He warned big investors of possible impacts on the market. But he lied to the public, downplaying the virus, and was negligent in developing a strong national response for several months.
He continually ignores the advice of scientists and doctors, sidelining all the experts. Now he’s on his Trump Coronavirus Tour to multiple states where thousands of his supporters, and he shuns masks and social distancing.
Recently, more than 1,000 current and former Center for Disease Control employees signed a letter decrying the mishandling of this ongoing national crisis that has infected more than 8 million and killed over 220,000 Americans. One of his many failures.
It’s time to pull the plug on Trump and his enablers on Nov. 3. America deserves better.
Reuben Rajala
Gorham
