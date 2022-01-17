To the editor:
Just a note to the people of Berlin to assure them that I do not discourage citizen input into municipal processes. My comments at the Jan. 3 Council meeting were not about citizen participation in deliberations and decision-making, which I and the City value highly and encourage. In fact, every regular meeting we have two agenda segments that are open just for public comment.
What I was objecting to specifically was the comment, read into the record, that a recommendation made by a voluntary committee of local citizens and municipal employees working together was the work of “a select few who are not in touch with the will of the citizens.”
The committee in question, the Brown School Committee, included the will of three citizens living within a block of the building in question, along with other interested parties. The process, which took place over two years, was reported on during that period, during which time the public had the opportunity for constructive input.
The committee ultimately brought their recommendation to mayor and council in November, where there was further discussion and refinement of the purchase and sales agreement process by the elected representatives of the public, and eventually a 7 to 1 vote to proceed with the committee’s recommendation. Seems like a lot of citizens’ eyes, brains, and opinions were involved, and they expressed their will pretty clearly in the decision to go forward.
I’ll close by saying “thank you” to the many citizen taxpayers in the City of Berlin who keep the city running, right along with the Municipal employees. Citizens participate week after week on various boards and committees — planning, zoning, airport, education, BIDPA, city council, police commission, elections, etc. We all should be grateful to these folks for their time and energy. I know I am.
Peter Higbee
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.